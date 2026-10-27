New NCC Hangar Boosts Aviation Training In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has inaugurated a state-of-the-art NCC hangar at Bhuntar Airport in Kullu, significantly boosting aviation training infrastructure and inspiring youth towards careers in the Indian Air Force and civil aviation.

Key Points Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a new NCC hangar at Bhuntar Airport in Kullu district on Friday.

The Rs 75 lakh facility is designed to strengthen aviation training infrastructure for NCC cadets, offering practical knowledge and simulator-based training.

This marks the first dedicated Air NCC facility of its kind to be established in Kullu since the programme began in Himachal Pradesh in 1972.

The hangar aims to inspire youth from remote areas to pursue careers in the Indian Air Force and civil aviation.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has inaugurated an NCC hangar constructed at Rs 75 lakh at Bhuntar Airport in Kullu district.

The chief minister said that the new NCC hangar would play a significant role in strengthening aviation training infrastructure in the region, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

Boosting Aviation Training For Youth

During the inauguration ceremony on Friday, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets showcased static and flyable aircraft models, along with drones designed and developed by them. The demonstrations highlighted the cadets' technical skills, creativity and growing interest in the field of aviation.

The facility would provide the Air Wing of the NCC cadets with better opportunities to gain practical knowledge of aviation, receive simulator-based training and develop their flying skills, the chief minister said.

This is the first dedicated facility of its kind to be established in Kullu since the inception of Air NCC in Himachal Pradesh in 1972.

Sukhu said the facility would be instrumental in helping the youth of Himachal Pradesh, particularly those from remote and rural areas of the state, develop into skilled pilots, responsible citizens and individuals with strong leadership qualities.

The activation of the NCC flying and training activities at Bhuntar Airport would inspire young people from the state's mountainous regions to pursue careers in the Indian Air Force and civil aviation, he said.

The facility has been made possible by overcoming decades of infrastructure constraints, administrative complexities and various operational challenges, the government added.