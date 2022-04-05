News
Rediff.com  » News » Chief Justice Welcomes Lawyers

Chief Justice Welcomes Lawyers

By Rediff News Bureau
April 05, 2022 11:07 IST
The Supreme Court resumed full-fledged physical hearing of cases from Monday April 4. For the last two years, the court has conducted virtual hearings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please click on the image for a glimpse of the Chief Justice of India at the Supreme Court.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana welcomes lawyers as physical hearing in the Supreme Court resumes, April 4, 2022.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
