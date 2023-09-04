Chided for drinking, 4 of family hacked to death in TN

Four members of a family, including two women, were hacked to death allegedly by three persons due to previous enmity, at Palladam in Tiruppur district, the police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Police has been deployed in Tiruppur district to prevent an outbreak of violence. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

One person has been detained in connection with the crime, the police added.

However, relatives and friends of the deceased declined to accept the bodies till all the culprits were brought to book.

They staged a demonstration at Palladam in support of their demand. Senior police officials rushed to the spot to pacify them.

The deceased, identified as Senthil Kumar, his mother Pushpavathi, cousin Mohan and another relative Rathinambal, were found dead with several cut injuries on their bodies near the house located close to Senthil Kumar's shop in Kallakinaru, Palladam, the police said.

Their bodies were shifted to the government hospital, Palladam, for post-mortem.

Initial enquiries by the police revealed that one Venkatesh, who worked as driver for Senthil Kumar, started drinking liquor along with two others near a shop owned by Senthil Kumar on September 3 night, leading the latter to advise them to disperse, a senior police official said.

However, Senthil Kumar found himself surrounded by the gang which started inflicting cuts on him. Hearing his cries for help, his cousin, mother and another relative rushed to his rescue but were also hacked to death, he said.