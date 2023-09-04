News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Chided for drinking, 4 of family hacked to death in TN

Chided for drinking, 4 of family hacked to death in TN

Source: PTI
September 04, 2023 13:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four members of a family, including two women, were hacked to death allegedly by three persons due to previous enmity, at Palladam in Tiruppur district, the police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Police has been deployed in Tiruppur district to prevent an outbreak of violence. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

One person has been detained in connection with the crime, the police added.

However, relatives and friends of the deceased declined to accept the bodies till all the culprits were brought to book.   

They staged a demonstration at Palladam in support of their demand. Senior police officials rushed to the spot to pacify them.

 

The deceased, identified as Senthil Kumar, his mother Pushpavathi, cousin Mohan and another relative Rathinambal, were found dead with several cut injuries on their bodies near the house located close to Senthil Kumar's shop in Kallakinaru, Palladam, the police said.

Their bodies were shifted to the government hospital, Palladam, for post-mortem.

Initial enquiries by the police revealed that one Venkatesh, who worked as driver for Senthil Kumar, started drinking liquor along with two others near a shop owned by Senthil Kumar on September 3 night, leading the latter to advise them to disperse, a senior police official said.

However, Senthil Kumar found himself surrounded by the gang which started inflicting cuts on him. Hearing his cries for help, his cousin, mother and another relative rushed to his rescue but were also hacked to death, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Girl's death: HC orders SIT against TN rioters
Girl's death: HC orders SIT against TN rioters
Tamil Nadu honour killing survivor attempts suicide
Tamil Nadu honour killing survivor attempts suicide
TN BJP chief Annamalai booked for inciting violence
TN BJP chief Annamalai booked for inciting violence
'China did not get its way'
'China did not get its way'
Bopanna-Ebden battle to advance into US Open quarters
Bopanna-Ebden battle to advance into US Open quarters
Meet Sushmita's First Love
Meet Sushmita's First Love
Manipur govt files FIR against Editors Guild for clashes
Manipur govt files FIR against Editors Guild for clashes
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why Caste Violence Is On The Rise In Tamil Nadu

Why Caste Violence Is On The Rise In Tamil Nadu

Is Tamil Nadu the new epicentre for honour killings?

Is Tamil Nadu the new epicentre for honour killings?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances