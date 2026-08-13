'Chicken's Neck' link to northeast to get 4th railway line

The Centre has given its nod for a crucial fourth railway line through the strategically significant 'Chicken's Neck' corridor, promising enhanced connectivity and infrastructure development for the Northeast.

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Key Points Centre approves a fourth railway line through the strategically vital 'Chicken's Neck' corridor to enhance Northeast connectivity.

The Malda-New Jalpaiguri section, a critical rail corridor, will see significant capacity enhancement with the new line.

Additional infrastructure projects include a 29-km double-line underground project and redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri station by April 2027.

NFR network has achieved 100% electrification, with plans to extend Vande Bharat services to Tinsukia and Agartala.

New local train services and increased stoppages are being introduced to improve passenger convenience in border and remote areas.

A fourth railway line through the strategically important 'Chicken's Neck' corridor has been approved by the Centre, a senior official said.

Northeast Frontier Railway general manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said the Malda-New Jalpaiguri section is a crucial rail corridor connecting the Northeast with other parts of the country.

"A third line had earlier been proposed for the section, but approval has now been accorded for a fourth line as well. In addition, the nearly 29-km double-line underground project between Tinmai Ghat and Bagdogra is another important infrastructure initiative," he said, addressing a press conference on the night of August 12, Wednesday.

Given the strategic importance of the region, the railways is laying special emphasis on enhancing the capacity of the corridor, he said.

Strategic Importance of 'Chicken's Neck' Corridor

'Chicken's Neck', also known as the Siliguri Corridor, is a narrow stretch of land -- about 20-22 km wide and nearly 60 km long -- in north Bengal that connects the northeastern states with the rest of India.

It is considered a critical and sensitive lifeline from both security and logistical perspectives. Shrivastava said once the projects are completed, the entire rail corridor will undergo a major transformation, and the area will develop in a more organised manner.

Enhancing Rail Connectivity and Passenger Services

He said work on doubling the line in the Barsoi section was also underway, while infrastructure was being expanded across the Katihar division to cater to growing passenger and freight traffic.

As many as 42 new trains had been introduced on different routes during the previous year, while around 250 new stoppages had been provided to improve passenger convenience, he said.

Shrivastava said redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri station was progressing rapidly and it will be completed by April 2027.

"Efforts are also underway to introduce new local train services from Jogbani, Radhikapur and Balurghat soon. The services are expected to improve connectivity for passengers in border and remote areas," he said.

He said that 100 per cent electrification of the NFR network had been completed and work was being accelerated to further expand the operation of electric trains.

"There are plans to extend Vande Bharat train services beyond Guwahati to Tinsukia and Agartala, with services operating in both directions. It would provide passengers in the Northeast with faster and more comfortable rail travel," he said.