Alexandros Paporakis, a teenager accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, now faces severe terrorism and armed violence charges after his attack attempt on October 11 failed due to a jammed gun.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Alexandros Paporakis faces new charges, including six counts of terrorism and ten counts of making a terrorist threat, for a planned attack on a Hindu temple.

The teenager allegedly planned a mass shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Aurora, Illinois, on October 11, the first day of Navaratri.

His plot failed as the gun carried by the teenager jammed and could not fire, preventing the attack.

Paporakis' co-workers reported him to authorities after he stated intentions to "kill Indian people."

Prosecutors describe Paporakis as a white supremacist and neo-Nazi, with a document detailing fantasies of murdering non-white people found.

The teenager accused of planning a mass shootout at a Hindu temple near Chicago is facing fresh charges of terrorism and armed violence, local media reported on Wednesday.

Details Of The New Charges

Earlier this month, Alexandros Paporakis, who made a failed bid for a mass shootout at a temple in Aurora, was indicted on one count each of making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon, CBS News reported.

In addition, Paporakis now faces new charges, including six counts of terrorism and 10 counts of making a terrorist threat.

According to ABC News, police said a Cook County grand jury issued an indictment for Paporakis on charges of six counts of terrorism, ten counts of making a terrorist threat, two counts of armed violence, two counts of attempted terrorism, one count of unlawful possession of weapons, possession of a rifle with a barrel less than 16 inches in length, one count of violation of the firearm owners identification (FOID) card act.

He also faces charges of two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of possession of an assault weapon, and two counts of possession of a firearm without a serial number.

The Foiled Attack And Motive

Authorities allege Paporakis planned to attack a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, on October 11, the first day of Navaratri.

He had planned for a mass shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Aurora, Illinois. The plan failed as the gun carried by the teenager jammed and could not fire.

Paporakis' co-workers at a Taco Bell reported to authorities that he told them he planned to "kill Indian people" and police arrested him that afternoon.

He was initially charged with making a terrorist threat and illegally possessing a rifle.

Prosecutors have said Paporakis, of Palatine, Illinois, calls himself a white supremacist and neo-Nazi, and that he wrote a document detailing his fantasies about murdering non-white people.

Police have said they recovered a rifle, ammunition, a tactical vest and a patch "displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism" from his house.

Community Reaction And Legal Proceedings

A judge ordered Paporakis to be detained, declaring him a threat to the community. He is due to be arraigned in court on Thursday morning.

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was at the temple that was targeted on the day of the planned attack, urged authorities to charge Paporakis with a hate crime.