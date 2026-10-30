Gangster Chhota Rajan Acquitted In 2009 Attempted Murder Case

A special CBI court in Mumbai has acquitted notorious gangster Chhota Rajan and four others in a 2009 case concerning an attempt on the life of Shiv Sena leader Ajay Bhosale, highlighting the complexities of high-profile criminal trials.

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Key Points Gangster Chhota Rajan and four co-accused were acquitted on Friday in a 2009 attempted murder case.

The case involved an attack on Shiv Sena leader Ajay Bhosale in Pune on October 11, 2009, during an election campaign.

The prosecution alleged the attack stemmed from a property dispute involving businessman Surendra Agarwal and his brothers.

Bhosale escaped unhurt, but his Scorpio's driver was hit by a bullet during the incident.

The case was transferred to the CBI after Rajan's deportation to India in 2015.

A special CBI court here on Friday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan and four others in a case related to an attempt on the life of Shiv Sena leader Ajay Bhosale in 2009.

Details Of The 2009 Attack Case

Assailants on a motorbike had opened fire on Bhosale in Koregaon area of Pune on October 11, 2009, during an election campaign.

Besides Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan, special judge Narendranath Pradhan acquitted businessman Surendra Agarwal, Shakib Aalam Khan, Rajesh Yadav and Vijay Purshottam Salvi.

According to the prosecution, the attack stemmed from a property dispute between Surendra and his brothers R K Agrawal and V K Agrawal.

Surendra, with the help of an alleged aide of Chhota Rajan, was trying to persuade R K Agrawal to hand over a desired share of the family property, the police claimed. Bhosale was R K Agrawal's friend.

While Bhosale escaped unhurt during the attack, a bullet hit the driver of his Scorpio.

The case was initially probed by Bund Garden police station in Pune. After Rajan's deportation to India in 2015, it was one of the 71 cases against him handed over to the CBI on the Maharashtra Government's order.

Rajan, currently lodged in Tihar jail, is undergoing life imprisonment for the murder of Mumbai journalist J Dey. He has also been convicted in several other cases.