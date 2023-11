Association for Democratic Reforms has launch a campaign to increase the percentage of voting in the assembly elections and to make people aware about voting.

Chhota Bheem and Motu-Patlu -- the well-known cartoon characters -- turned up in Bhopal, appealing for 100 percent voting.

IMAGE: Artists dress up as cartoon characters as people play snakes and ladders during a voter awareness campaign in Bhopal, November 2, 2023, organised by the Association for Democratic Reforms ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh will elect all 230 members of the state assembly on November 17, 2023.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com