After a six-day intensive operation, Chhattisgarh forest officials successfully tranquilised and radio-collared 'Kabra Kaan', a conflict elephant linked to 16 fatalities, enabling crucial monitoring of its future movements.

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Key Points Conflict elephant 'Kabra Kaan', responsible for 16 deaths in Chhattisgarh, was tranquilised and radio-collared in Surguja after a six-day operation.

The extensive operation involved over 200 forest personnel, two trained 'kumki' elephants, and thermal drones for tracking.

Forest teams used firecrackers to separate Kabra Kaan from a herd in the Ramgarh hills before successfully darting it with a sedative injection on Wednesday morning.

The tusker was fitted with a high-frequency radio collar and released into its natural habitat by around 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

The forest department will monitor the elephant's location and behaviour for the next three days to decide on any further necessary action.

Conflict elephant 'Kabra Kaan' that allegedly killed 16 persons in three districts in Chhattisgarh was tranquilised and radio-collared in Surguja, marking the culmination of a six-day operation involving more than 200 forest personnel and thermal drones, officials have said.

Locally named 'Kabra Kaan' due to pigmentation and patches on its ear, the solitary male tusker had allegedly fatally attacked 16 persons in Surguja, Surajpur and Balrampur districts over the past six to seven months, they said.

The Menace Of 'Kabra Kaan'

The tranquilisation operation was launched on November 13 after obtaining requisite permission, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Pranay Mishra told PTI over the phone on Wednesday.

Kabra Kaan, roaming alone for the past few months, recently joined a herd of 17 elephants in the Udaipur area of Surguja, he said.

"We had been tracking the herd, but it was moving through dense forests, making it difficult to tranquilise the male elephant. We were waiting for a suitable opportunity when it would come out of the forest," Mishra said.

Intensive Six-Day Operation

Two trained 'kumki' elephants, along with trackers and mahouts from the Tamor Pingla Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, were also deployed for the operation. Thermal drones were used to track the herd and locate the elephant, he said.

On the third day of the operation, the herd moved towards the Ramgarh hills. However, Kabra Kaan did not separate itself from the group and appeared to have become part of the herd, he said.

On Wednesday morning, forest teams took positions in the difficult-to-access forest terrain in the Ramgarh hills, situated at an altitude of around 600 metres. They used firecrackers to separate Kabra Kaan from the herd.

At around 12.30 pm, the tranquillisation team successfully darted the tusker with a sedative injection, Mishra added.

Successful Tranquilisation And Collaring

"He was fitted with a high-frequency radio collar under supervision. The process was completed by around 3.30 pm, following which the animal was revived and released into its natural habitat," he said.

The operation initially involved around 150 forest personnel, while more than 100 personnel were engaged in Wednesday's exercise. Trackers, mahouts and tranquillisation experts from the Tamor Pingla and Ramkola rescue centres also played an important role, said officials.

Future Monitoring And Management

The forest department will continue monitoring the tusker's location and movements through the radio-collaring system. It will closely observe his behaviour for the next three days, after which further action will be decided based on its condition, Mishra said.

After tranquillisation, aggressive behaviour of elephants generally subsides. Kabra Kaan had also been behaving normally and moving with the herd over the past six days. Radio-collaring will further help track its movements, officials said.

"If the need arises to shift the elephant to a rescue centre, permission will be sought again, though the department hopes such a step will not be necessary," Mishra added.