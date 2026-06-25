Chhattisgarh woman calls off wedding after finding groom drunk

In a powerful stand against alcohol abuse, a courageous 22-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh refused to marry her heavily intoxicated groom, sparking widespread praise and a police felicitation for her decisive action.

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Key Points A 22-year-old woman in Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh, refused to marry her groom who arrived heavily intoxicated at their wedding.

The bride, Muskan Pradhan, had previously warned the groom about his drinking habits after he appeared drunk at their engagement.

Her decision led to a scuffle between the families, requiring police intervention to control the situation.

Muskan Pradhan was later felicitated by the superintendent of police for her courageous stand against alcohol addiction.

The groom's family agreed to compensate the bride's family with Rs 3 lakh for wedding preparations.

A 22-year-old woman refused to marry after finding the groom heavily inebriated during the wedding ceremony, leading to a scuffle at the venue in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district.

The woman, identified as Muskan Pradhan, was felicitated by Janjgir-Champa superintendent of police Vijay Kumar Pandey at his office on June 25, Thursday, for taking a stand against liquor addiction, the officials said.

Pradhan, a resident of Kosmanda village under Champa police station limits, was scheduled to marry Sant Ram (24), a resident of Khokhra village, on June 23.

The wedding procession reached Kosmanda at around 4 pm and the ceremony began soon afterwards. However, the groom was allegedly so drunk that he was unable to stand properly.

On learning about his condition, Pradhan refused to go ahead with the marriage.

Bride's Firm Stand Against Intoxication

Following her decision, tensions flared between members of the two families and wedding guests. As the situation escalated, the police were informed and a team led by Champa police station SHO Ashok Vaishnav reached the venue to bring the situation under control.

Pradhan told the police that she had warned Sant Ram about his drinking habits after he arrived intoxicated during their engagement earlier.

The groom had then promised that he would stop consuming liquor, Vaishnav said.

While senior family members from both sides were discussing the issue, a scuffle broke out between some of the youth accompanying the wedding party and the bride's side. A few persons suffered minor injuries and were shifted to a hospital, the officer said.

According to family members, the groom's side has agreed to compensate the bride's family with around Rs 3 lakh towards expenses incurred for the wedding preparations, he added.

Community Praises Woman's Courageous Decision

The woman, educated up to Class 10, told reporters she wants to continue her studies.

On Thursday, SP Vijay Pandey felicitated Pradhan in the presence of social workers and women representatives.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion in the village and nearby areas, with many residents praising the woman's decision.

The police said the episode sends a strong message against alcohol abuse and highlights the importance of responsibility, respect and good conduct in marriage.

Many locals described Pradhan's decision as an inspiration for families that often overlook addiction and irresponsible behaviour while entering into matrimonial relationships.