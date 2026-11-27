A gram sabha in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Jashpur district has controversially banned Christian pastors and priests from entering Jabla village for religious conversion activities, sparking debate over constitutional rights and local traditions.

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Key Points A gram sabha in Jabla village, Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh, passed a resolution prohibiting Christian pastors and priests from entering for religious conversion activities.

A board was installed on Friday at the village entrance, citing the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution and the PESA Act to protect cultural identity and traditional practices.

Similar prohibitions have been enacted in four other villages in Jashpur, with plans for more, driven by concerns over alleged conversion activities.

The Christian Adivasi Mahasabha Chhattisgarh has objected, submitting a memorandum on November 25 to authorities, arguing such bans violate constitutional rights.

Last month, a gram sabha in Sukma district also passed a resolution banning land allotment to Christians and prohibiting entry of preachers for religious activities.

A gram sabha in a village in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Jashpur district has passed a resolution prohibiting the entry of Christian pastors and priests for activities related to religious conversion.

The gram sabha, or general assembly, in Jabla village also put up a board at its entrance on Friday, stating that "religious conversion activities by pastors, priests and nuns" are prohibited in the village.

The board was installed in the presence of public representatives, including local BJP MLA Raimuni Bhagat.

Village Resolution And Legal Basis

Meetings of the gram sabha on the issue were held on Thursday and Friday, and the resolution prohibiting the entry of Christian pastors and priests was passed unanimously, said Rainu Bhgata, the village head.

"Villagers were concerned about alleged religious conversion activities in nearby villages. They had been demanding a ban on healing and prayer meetings organised in the village (by pastors). A gram sabha was convened to discuss the issue, and everyone agreed to prohibit the entry of pastors, priests and nuns for conversion-related activities," he said.

The board installed at Jabla entrance states that the village falls under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution and is governed by the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA).

It cites provisions of the Act to assert the gram sabha's right to protect its cultural identity and traditional practices.

Wider Trend In Jashpur District

Ganga Ram, Janpad Panchayat president of Jashpur, said similar boards had recently been installed in four villages -- Sogra, Chhadiya, Dumartoli and Tempu -- in Manora development block following resolutions passed by their respective gram sabhas.

"After seeing these boards, residents of Jabla also decided to take a similar step. Such boards will be installed in other tribal-dominated villages of Jashpur district to prevent people from entering with the intention of carrying out religious conversions," he maintained.

BJP MLA Bhagat, who attended the gram sabha on Friday morning, insisted residents of the village had taken the decision unanimously to protect their culture and traditions.

"The villagers alleged that pastors and nuns had visited the village in the past with the intention of carrying out religious conversions. They have now decided to put up the board to prohibit conversion-related activities," asserted the ruling party legislator.

Objections From Christian Community

Meanwhile, the Christian Adivasi Mahasabha Chhattisgarh has objected to the installation of such boards.

A delegation led by the organisation's state president, Anil Kispotta, submitted a memorandum to the Jashpur district collector and the superintendent of police on November 25, seeking removal of "no entry for pastors, priests" boards earlier installed in four villages and necessary action in the matter.

Kispotta argued restricting the religious movement of people belonging to a particular faith is a serious issue concerning constitutional rights.

Citing provisions of the Constitution, the minority community's organisation demanded the removal of the boards installed in the villages and an examination of the legality of the decisions taken in the name of gram sabhas.

Precedent In Sukma District

Last month, a gram sabha in Punapalli village panchayat in Sukma district passed a resolution banning the allotment of community land to Christians and converted persons for burial, construction of churches, and holding prayer and religious meetings.

The panchayat had also put up a board announcing that entry of priests and Christian preachers into the village for religious conversion, prayer meetings and other activities is prohibited.