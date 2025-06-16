Chhattisgarh Turns Maoist Hotspots Into Tourist Hubs

The two priority regions for the Chhattisgarh government to promote its homestay policy are Surguja and Bastar.

IMAGE: A view of the weapons recovered from Maoists in the forest area of Abujhmad in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tourists will soon get an opportunity to stay in the houses located in pockets that were once a safe home for dreaded Maoist cadres.

At a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on June 4, 2025, the 'Chhattisgarh Homestay Policy 2025-30' was approved to promote tourism in rural and tribal-dominated areas.

The focus of the policy is to promote homestays in areas where not only tourists, but also the citizens, are reluctant to visit, following the Maoist terror.

"The objective of the Homestay Policy is to promote tourism in the villages of Chhattisgarh, especially in the remote areas of Bastar and Surguja," a state government spokesperson said.

The step would also provide employment opportunities to the youth, he added.

The spokesperson said the tourists will get a special experience related to the culture, art, craft, and nature of the village through homestay, as well as it will benefit the people living in those villages, and increase their income.

This will also prove to be important in achieving the goal of the development of rural tourism in the country and offering tourists an authentic hinterland experience.

The two priority regions for the Chhattisgarh government to promote the policy are Surguja and Bastar.

Both have been under the influence of left-wing extremism (LWE) and have witnessed some of the deadliest violence that rocked the country.

Surguja district, which borders Jharkhand, is now free from the LWE.

Mainpat, a hill station known as the 'Shimla of Chhattisgarh', is located in Surguja, which also has attractive waterfalls and places of historic importance.

The epicentre of the LWE, Bastar, has a distinct identity for its tribal culture, natural beauty, and eco-tourism.

It's a popular destination for tourists seeking to experience nature, history, and indigenous culture.

Bastar is home to numerous waterfalls, including the horseshoe-shaped Chitrakote Falls (considered the widest in India) and the three-tiered Tirathgarh Falls.

The Kanger Valley National Park, which offers a glimpse into the rich biodiversity of the region, with diverse flora, fauna, and tribal communities, besides Kailash Caves and Kutumsar Caves, which are known for their unique geological formations.

The Centre has set a deadline to free Chhattisgarh from LWE by March 2026, and has launched a massive assault against the outlawed outfit in coordination with the state government.

The operations are giving desired results as security forces last month eliminated Maoist chief and General Secretary of the banned CPI-Maoist, Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Basavaraju.

Following the state government's policy, tourists will now have glimpses of pockets from where Maoists operated.

