A devastating incident in Chhattisgarh's Korba district saw a 10-year-old girl allegedly die by suicide shortly after her infant sister succumbed to illness, leaving a family and village in profound grief.

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Key Points A 10-year-old girl, Rupkunwar, allegedly died by suicide on Friday in Amatikra village, Korba district.

Her two-and-a-half-month-old sister, Rani, had died earlier on Friday morning due to illness.

Rani was being treated for cold, cough, and fever and was referred to Medical College Hospital in Korba on Thursday night.

Rupkunwar, who was deeply attached to her infant sister, may have been severely distressed after learning about her death.

The twin tragedies have plunged the family and Amatikra village into mourning.

A 10-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after her unwell two-and-half-month-old sister died at a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a police official said on Sunday.

Devastating Loss In Amatikra Village

The incident took place on Friday in Amatikra village under Bango police station limits, leaving the family devastated by the loss of two daughters on the same day.

The infant, Rani, had been suffering from cold, cough and fever for the past few days and was receiving treatment at a local hospital and a community health centre in Pondi Uproda, from where she was referred to the Medical College Hospital in Korba on Thursday night as her condition deteriorated, he said.

Rani died on Friday morning, and her father, Sukhiram, a daily-wage labourer, informed the family about the death over the phone, the official said.

"When the parents returned to their village with the infant's body in a funeral transport vehicle, they found their eldest daughter, Rupkunwar, hanging inside a room of their house. Her three-and-a-half-year-old sister, Ragini, was sitting nearby. Rupkanwar was rushed to Pondi Uproda Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead," he informed.

Rupkunwar, who was deeply attached to her infant sister, may have been severely distressed after learning about her death, though the exact circumstances leading to the incident are being investigated, the official added.

Bango police station in-charge Durgesh Verma visited the spot with his team and conducted an inspection.

The twin tragedies in Sukhram's household plunged Amatikra village into mourning.