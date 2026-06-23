'Psycho killer' poisons 8 men with borax powder, attends their funeral

A chilling serial murder case has unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district, where a shopkeeper, dubbed a 'psycho killer,' has been arrested for allegedly poisoning eight men with borax powder over four months, driven by revenge and personal grudges.

IMAGE: Ram Sahay Jaiswal with policemen after his arrest. Photograph: Courtesy, @BBZpoliceCGP/X

Key Points Ram Sahay Jaiswal, a 46-year-old shopkeeper, was arrested for allegedly poisoning eight men with borax powder in Kharve village, Balodabazar district, Chhattisgarh.

The murders occurred between February and May, with Jaiswal evading suspicion by assisting grieving families and attending funerals.

Driven by revenge, mental frustration, and long-standing grudges over minor disputes, Jaiswal used borax powder, first testing it on a dog.

The police exhumed seven bodies for post-mortem examinations after villagers expressed suspicion about Jaiswal's involvement.

One victim, Kartik, survived after consuming poisoned liquor and later informed police about Jaiswal's actions.

A gruesome serial murder spree orchestrated by a "psycho killer" gripped a village in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district, where a shopkeeper allegedly used lethal doses of borax powder to poison eight men over a period of four months, the police said on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old accused, Ram Sahay Jaiswal, evaded suspicion for months by helping grieving families and even attending the funerals of his victims, the police said.

He was arrested on Tuesday following two weeks of investigation and over a month after he killed his last victim.

The Chilling Murders Unfold

The chilling murders took place between February and May this year in Kharve village under Kasdol police station limits, officials said.

According to the police, Jaiswal, said to be a "psycho killer" carried out the murders driven by feelings of revenge, mental frustration and long-standing grudges against the victims over minor disputes.

While the deaths had initially been treated as natural or due to some illness, villagers and relatives of the deceased approached the police earlier this month, expressing suspicion about Jaiswal's possible involvement, they said.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, the police launched a detailed probe, exhuming the body of Jaiswal's last victim, Mahetaru Sahu, who died on May 14, on June 13, Balodabazar-Bhatapara Superintendent of Police (in-charge) OP Sharma said.

He said that subsequently, six more bodies were exhumed and sent to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (Mekahara) in Raipur for post-mortem examinations, while the remains of one Budhram Jaiswal could not be recovered as he had been cremated.

Investigation and Confession

A special medico-legal team conducted the autopsies and preserved DNA samples, viscera and other forensic evidence for laboratory analysis, Sharma said.

The police formed multiple teams to investigate the deaths, questioning villagers and monitoring developments on the ground, gathering technical and forensic evidence, he said.

Investigations revealed that the accused had taken suhaga (borax powder) from a villager, claiming that he had needed to kill rats, he said.

During questioning, Jaiswal initially denied any role, but eventually confessed that he targeted the victims one after another over old disputes, verbal altercations, allegations of witchcraft and other personal grievances, the senior official said.

Jaiswal first tested the poisonous substance on a dog, and after the animal died, he allegedly carried out his first killing on February 6, when he served liquor laced with borax powder to Badri, a man with whom he frequently quarrelled, police said in a statement.

Pattern of Poisonings

Encouraged by the first crime, the accused allegedly targeted Buthalu on February 20 over a previous dispute linked to community issues and an assembly election-related dispute, it said.

On March 12, Jaiswal allegedly poisoned Chhattu Ram, whom he suspected of having improper intentions towards his wife, and within days, targeted another villager, Budhram, on March 20 due to a land-related dispute and rivalry.

Vinod Kumar allegedly became the next victim on March 31 after repeated verbal altercations with the accused, and Jaiswal similarly killed Gajanand with poisoned liquor on April 28, suspecting him of practising black magic against him and causing him financial troubles, the police stated in a release.

According to investigators, Jaiswal had borrowed Rs 50,000 from another victim, Chaituram, and allegedly killed him on April 29 to avoid repaying interest on the loan, and murdered his last victim, Mahetaru Ram, on May 14.

The police, however, said that not all of Jaiswal's targets died; one of his victims, Kartik, survived after consuming poisoned liquor. His family admitted him to hospital after he fell ill, and he later recovered.

Unmasking the Killer

The accused helped families to take victims to hospitals and even attended their funerals to avoid suspicion, it said.

For months, villagers attributed the deaths to illness, bad luck or coincidence.

Suspicion grew only after residents realised that all eight deceased men had reportedly met Jaiswal shortly before their deaths.

Kartik, the survivor, also allegedly told the police that Jaiswal had given him poisoned liquor, it said.

Based on the findings so far, the police have registered eight cases of murder and one case of attempt to murder against the accused.

The forensic reports are still awaited, and further investigation is underway, the police said.