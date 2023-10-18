News
Chhattisgarh polls: Cong names Vora's son among 53 candidates in 2nd list

Chhattisgarh polls: Cong names Vora's son among 53 candidates in 2nd list

October 18, 2023
October 18, 2023 19:30 IST
The Congress on Wednesday released its second list of 53 candidates for the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, fielding party veteran Motilal Vora's son Arun Vora from Durg City.

IMAGE: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel holds his grandson after the mundan ceremony during their visit to offer prayers at Bamleshwari temple on the first day of Navratri festival at Dongargarh, in Raipur, October 17, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

With the second list, the total number of candidates declared by the Congress went up to 83 out of the total of 90.

 

The party fielded sitting MLA Vikas Upadhyay from the Raipur City West assembly seat, Pankaj Sharma from Raipur Rural and Mahant Ram Sundar Das from the Raipur City South constituency.

Jitin Jaiswal will contest from Jagdalpur and Shailesh Pandey from Bilaspur, the state's ruling party announced.

Sitting MLA Arun Vora has been renominated from Durg City. His father Motilal Vora was a chief minister of united Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress had announced the names of 30 candidates on Sunday.

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will take place in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3, along with that of four other poll-going states.

The Congress is seeking to repeat its government in Chhattisgarh under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
