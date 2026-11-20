A major newborn trafficking racket operating across multiple Indian states has seen six arrests in Raipur, including a doctor accused of facilitating fake birth certificates.

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Key Points Three more individuals, including a private hospital doctor, were arrested on Friday in Raipur for alleged involvement in a newborn trafficking racket, bringing the total arrests to six.

The syndicate allegedly sold newborn babies to childless couples in various Indian states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.

Dr. Khir Sindhu Mahanand allegedly prepared fake discharge tickets and hospital memorandums to facilitate fake birth certificates for trafficked newborns.

The accused targeted financially vulnerable and unmarried pregnant women, arranging deliveries and then negotiating the sale of their newborns for amounts ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Preliminary investigations suggest the racket had been operating for around one-and-a-half years, with efforts underway to identify interstate brokers and examine other hospitals' roles.

Three more persons, including a private hospital doctor, were held for their alleged involvement in a newborn trafficking racket in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six, a police official said on Friday.

Arrests And Scope Of The Racket

The syndicate allegedly sold newborn babies to childless couples in different cities within Chhattisgarh and other states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, he added.

Dr Khir Sindhu Mahanand (45), a resident of Motilal Nagar in Kota, Prakash Kumar Kaurav (45) of Amlihdih and Ashwani Sharma (38) of Ramkund Vihar have been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Robinson Guria told PTI.

Three women -- Kritika Sahu (34) and Ahilya Namdev (40), both residents of Raipur, and Gitika Nag (36) of Bhilai in neighbouring Durg district -- were held on Thursday, he added.

Doctor's Alleged Role In Forgery

Mahanand, who claims to hold a BAMS degree and runs Diwakar Hospital in Basant Vihar in Urkura area here, allegedly prepared fake discharge tickets bearing the hospital's seal without admitting the newborns or their buyers to the facility, the IPS officer said.

"He handed over the documents to Kritika Sahu. Mahanand also allegedly prepared hospital memorandums for issuing birth certificates for children who were not delivered at his hospital and submitted them to the municipal corporation, facilitating the issuance of fake birth certificates," Guria said.

An examination of the hospital's records of 2026 revealed it had reported only three deliveries, but submitted 26 memorandums to the municipal corporation for birth certificates.

"All documents would be examined. Medical records and the outpatient department (OPD) register have been seized from the doctor," he said.

Modus Operandi And Financial Transactions

Kaurav worked as a nursing staff and, along with Sharma, was allegedly involved in the purchase and sale of newborns in coordination with Sahu, Nag, Namdev and other accused, the DCP said.

The accused allegedly targeted financially vulnerable women and unmarried pregnant women, arranging their admission to hospitals for delivery, he said.

"They subsequently negotiated the sale of newborns to childless couples and shared the money among themselves. Sharma allegedly handled financial transactions related to the deals. We are examining his bank accounts and financial trails. Cash transactions are also being investigated," Guria said.

Sharma had also travelled to other states with Sahu to allegedly hand over babies to prospective buyers, he said.

Preliminary investigations suggest the racket had been operating for around one-and-a-half years, with newborns allegedly sold to couples in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad for amounts ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, the officer said.

Uncovering The Racket And Rescue

"References to some other hospitals have been found during the investigation. Their role will be examined as evidence emerges. Efforts were underway to identify interstate brokers involved in the racket," Guria added.

The case came to light after a woman from Odisha's Sundargarh district lodged a complaint at Azad Chowk police station here, alleging that the accused had lured her to Raipur on the promise of free delivery and medical treatment and subsequently tried to sell her newborn.

The woman had come in contact with Sahu during her pregnancy, who allegedly promised to arrange free delivery and medical treatment and brought her to Raipur, where she was introduced to the other accused.

The woman was accommodated at Namdev's house in the Gogaon area, where the accused allegedly tried to persuade her to give up her newborn in exchange for a substantial amount of money from a childless couple.

When she refused, they allegedly threatened her. After she delivered a baby on November 4, Sahu took her and the newborn to Namdev's house and confined them there. The child was rescued following the arrest of the three women, police said.