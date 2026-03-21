Ahmedabad Crime Branch Nabs Suspect in Chhattisgarh Murder-Robbery Case

A man wanted in connection with a 2021 murder-robbery case in Chhattisgarh has been arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, bringing a key suspect to justice after an extensive investigation.

Key Points Ajaykumar Mishra was arrested in Ahmedabad for his alleged involvement in the 2021 murder and robbery of Shakuntala Devi in Chhattisgarh.

Mishra was initially hired to resolve a property dispute but allegedly murdered Shakuntala Devi and stole cash and gold.

After the crime, Mishra and his associate sold the stolen gold and evaded police by maintaining digital silence and moving between Goa, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

Ahmedabad Crime Branch apprehended Mishra based on technical intelligence and field surveillance, coordinating with Raipur police for handover and legal proceedings.

A man allegedly involved in a 2021 murder-robbery case in Chhattisgarh was arrested by Ahmedabad Crime Branch in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

Ajaykumar alias Laxmisagar alias Kimtishree Rajnarayan Mishra, wanted in connection with the murder of one Shakuntala Devi under Tikrapara police station limits in Chhattisgarh, was held on Friday, the official said.

"Shakuntala Yada and her younger son Amit were involved in a property dispute with her other son Ajay. Shankuntala and Amit approached Mishra, a history sheeter, for help. Mishra was a security guard in the hospital in which Amit was employed," the official said.

Mishra was offered 'supari' (crime lingo for contract) of Rs 4 lakh to get Ajay out of the disputed property, but the former, who received an advance of Rs 10,000, fled without completing the assignment, he said.

"Shakuntala and Amit tracked Mishra to his village, demanding either the completion of the assignment or a refund of the advance. However, four months later, Mishra and his associate Ketan alias K.T. Ramsundar Tiwari visited Shakuntala's house in Raipur under the pretext of executing the contract. Upon arriving, they discovered that Amit was in jail for a separate offence," the official said.

Seeing Shakuntala alone, Mishra and Tiwari stayed at the house overnight, strangled her and then fled with Rs 10 lakh cash and 30-35 'tolas' of gold, as per the police.

"They sold the gold to a trader in Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, and maintained digital silence by stopping the use of mobile phones as well as government ID cards (PAN/Aadhaar) to evade police. Mishra hid in Goa, then moved to the Naroda area of Ahmedabad in 2022 to stay with his brother, and subsequently shifted to Mumbai," the official said.

Acting on technical intelligence and field surveillance, the Ahmedabad crime branch apprehended Mishra, a release said.

The Ahmedabad crime branch is coordinating with the Raipur police for the formal handover and further legal proceedings regarding the 2021 case, it added.