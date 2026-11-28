The Economic Offence Wing has arrested Vikas Agrawal, a central figure in Chhattisgarh's alleged Rs 3,000 crore liquor scam, following his deportation from the UAE, marking a significant development in the high-profile money laundering investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Vikas Agrawal, a key accused in the alleged Rs 3,000 crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam, was arrested by the EOW after his deportation from the UAE.

Agrawal, also known as Subbu, was detained in Dubai based on an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued in August 2026, having been absconding for nearly four years.

He is accused of coordinating the liquor syndicate, handling over Rs 3,000 crore from the sale of illegally produced 'Part-B' liquor, and facilitating the procurement of duplicate holograms.

The EOW registered a case on January 17, 2024, based on an Enforcement Directorate report, which is also probing the money laundering angle.

Agrawal's questioning is expected to uncover more details about the scam, including investments and the involvement of other absconding accused.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Chhattisgarh Police on Saturday said it has arrested Vikas Agrawal, a key accused in the alleged liquor scam of over Rs 3,000 crore in the state, following his deportation from the UAE.

Details Of The Arrest And Legal Proceedings

Agrawal alias Subbu was arrested by the EOW after he was brought to India following his detention in Dubai on the basis of an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued in August 2026, the EOW said.

Agrawal had been absconding for nearly four years before his apprehension, it said.

Following his deportation, the EOW team produced him before a court in Raipur late Friday night for execution of a non-bailable warrant. After the court's permission, he was placed under arrest, and the court remanded him in EOW custody till November 30 for questioning, the agency said.

Allegations Against Vikas Agrawal In The Scam

Agrawal had fled to Dubai with his family around October 2022 after investigations into the alleged liquor scam began. The EOW had registered a case in the matter on January 17, 2024, based on a report of the Enforcement Directorate which has also been probing the money laundering angle in the case, and issued several notices asking him to join the investigation, but he did not appear, it said.

A supplementary chargesheet was filed against him in absentia in November 2024, and the special court issued a non-bailable warrant against him on February 13, 2025, it said.

The EOW said Agrawal played a key role in coordinating the alleged liquor syndicate and handling more than Rs 3,000 crore generated through the sale of illegally produced liquor and various commissions between 2019 and 2023.

Modus Operandi Of The Illicit Liquor Operation

According to the agency, additional quantities of liquor were allegedly manufactured at distilleries without payment of excise duty. The liquor, referred to as 'Part-B', was sold through government liquor shops using duplicate holograms, while the sales were kept out of official records and the cash proceeds were separately collected.

Agrawal allegedly coordinated with distillery operators for the production of Part-B liquor, arranged empty bottles and helped procure and transport duplicate holograms from Delhi to distilleries in Chhattisgarh, it said.

He was also in contact with excise officials and transporters to track liquor consignments from distilleries to government outlets, the EOW said.

The agency further alleged that he maintained accounts of consignments dispatched from different distilleries, sales proceeds collected and outstanding amounts, and shared these details with alleged syndicate member Anwar Dhebar (also an accused arrested earlier in the case) through WhatsApp chats, it said.

Cash generated from the sale of Part-B liquor in government shops across 15 districts was allegedly brought by his associates to Golchha Apartments in Raipur, counted and subsequently delivered to persons identified by Dhebar, it said.

Agrawal allegedly received a commission of Rs 50 per case of Part-B liquor sold and also handled the collection and accounting of various commissions, including those from foreign liquor suppliers and manpower agencies providing staff to government liquor shops, it said.

After the implementation of the new excise policy, he allegedly played a role in deciding the allocation of licences for foreign liquor supply, the proportion of commissions to be collected and the mechanism for their recovery, it said.

Broader Investigation And Political Connections

The EOW also alleged that Agrawal facilitated the transfer of scam proceeds to different cities through hawala operators Sumit Maloo and Ravi Bajaj. He was also in contact with accused Khanjan Thakkar, currently lodged in a UAE jail, for receiving payments in Dubai routed through hawala channels from India, it said.

The agency further claimed that Agrawal, who was earlier associated with the bullion trade, arranged the purchase of gold and silver for Dhebar through jewellers and bullion traders. Investigators have so far found information about the purchase of more than 200 kg of gold for Dhebar, it said.

His questioning would bring out further details about the alleged scam, including investments made by the syndicate and the involvement of other absconding accused, it said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement it secured the deportation of "Interpol Red Notice subject Vikas Agrawal from the UAE to India on November 27, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Chhattisgarh Police."

Agrawal is wanted in a corruption case related to alleged irregularities in Chhattisgarh's liquor distribution system between 2019 and 2022, in which he allegedly acted as the central financial coordinator or 'Moneyman' of the syndicate, it said.

The Interpol Red Notice was issued against him at the request of Chhattisgarh Police, following which he was traced and arrested by UAE authorities. He was handed over to the Indian escort team at Dubai airport and brought to Mumbai on November 27, the CBI added.

The alleged liquor scam was detected during the 2019-2022 period when Chhattisgarh was governed by the Congress government led by then Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The ED, which is probing the money laundering angle, has alleged that the scam caused huge losses to the state exchequer.

Former excise minister and Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma and Chaitanya Baghel, son of former CM Bhupesh Baghel, were also arrested in connection with the case.