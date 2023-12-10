Chhattisgarh Guv invites BJP's Vishnu Deo to form govt

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Sunday evening invited Bharatiya Janata Party legislative party leader Vishnu Deo Sai to form a government in the state and handed him a letter pertaining to his appointment as the chief minister.

IMAGE: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai meets Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to stake claim in forming the government, at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister may take place on December 12 or 13 as per the availability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior BJP leader said.

BJP's state president Arun Sao on Sunday submitted a letter to the Governor stating that Sai has been elected the leader of the BJP's legislative party by the newly-elected MLAs and staked a claim to form the government, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

The governor congratulated Sai and handed over a letter pertaining to his appointment as the Chief Minister under Article 164 of the Constitution and invited him to form the cabinet, it added.

On the occasion, Union ministers Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal and Mansukh Mandaviya, BJP's in-charge for Chhattisgarh Om Mathur, newly-elected BJP MLAs and others were present, as per the release.

After visiting Raj Bhavan, Arun Sao told reporters the swearing-in ceremony of Sai may take place on December 12 or 13 as per the availability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Querioed on speculations about the appointment of deputy chief minister in the state, Sao said the new CM and the party central leadership will decide about it.

Sai (59), a prominent tribal leader, was earlier in the day picked as the leader of the BJP's legislative party in Chhattisgarh during a meeting of 54 newly elected party MLAs.

The BJP won 54 out of the total 90 assembly seats in the recently held elections, reducing Congress' tally to 35.

The Gondwana Gantantra Party managed to win one seat.