Chhattisgarh Fast Track Court Hands Death Penalty To Three, Life Term To One In Double Murder Case

In a significant ruling, a Fast Track Court in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh, has handed down the death penalty to three individuals and life imprisonment to another for the brutal murder of a policeman's wife and daughter in 2024.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A Fast Track Court in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh, delivered its verdict on Thursday.

Three accused, Kuldeep Sahu, Chandrakant Chaudhary, and Phool Singh alias Rinku, were sentenced to death.

Another accused, Aryan Vishwakarma alias Goldy, received a life imprisonment sentence.

The convictions are for the killing of a policeman's wife and his 11-year-old daughter in 2024.

A Fast Track Court (FTC) in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Thursday handed the death penalty to three men and life imprisonment to another accused for killing the wife of a policeman and his 11-year-old daughter in 2024, a government counsel said.

District and Additional Sessions Judge (FTC) Anand Prakash Wariyal convicted all four accused in the case and handed the death penalty to three of them - Kuldeep Sahu (32), Chandrakant Chaudhary (28) and Phool Singh alias Rinku (28) -- government counsel Suresh Sharma said.

Another accused, Aryan Vishwakarma alias Goldy (20), was sentenced to life imprisonment, he said.