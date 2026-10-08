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Chhattisgarh Fast Track Court Hands Death Penalty To Three, Life Term To One In Double Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 08, 2026 17:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a significant ruling, a Fast Track Court in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh, has handed down the death penalty to three individuals and life imprisonment to another for the brutal murder of a policeman's wife and daughter in 2024.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Fast Track Court in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh, delivered its verdict on Thursday.
  • Three accused, Kuldeep Sahu, Chandrakant Chaudhary, and Phool Singh alias Rinku, were sentenced to death.
  • Another accused, Aryan Vishwakarma alias Goldy, received a life imprisonment sentence.
  • The convictions are for the killing of a policeman's wife and his 11-year-old daughter in 2024.

A Fast Track Court (FTC) in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Thursday handed the death penalty to three men and life imprisonment to another accused for killing the wife of a policeman and his 11-year-old daughter in 2024, a government counsel said.

District and Additional Sessions Judge (FTC) Anand Prakash Wariyal convicted all four accused in the case and handed the death penalty to three of them - Kuldeep Sahu (32), Chandrakant Chaudhary (28) and Phool Singh alias Rinku (28) -- government counsel Suresh Sharma said.

 

Another accused, Aryan Vishwakarma alias Goldy (20), was sentenced to life imprisonment, he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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