Chhattisgarh Fast Track Court Hands Death Penalty To Three, Life Term To One In Double Murder Case

In a significant ruling, a Fast Track Court in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh, has handed down the death penalty to three individuals and life imprisonment to another for the brutal murder of a policeman's wife and daughter in 2024.
Key Points
- A Fast Track Court in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh, delivered its verdict on Thursday.
- Three accused, Kuldeep Sahu, Chandrakant Chaudhary, and Phool Singh alias Rinku, were sentenced to death.
- Another accused, Aryan Vishwakarma alias Goldy, received a life imprisonment sentence.
- The convictions are for the killing of a policeman's wife and his 11-year-old daughter in 2024.
A Fast Track Court (FTC) in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Thursday handed the death penalty to three men and life imprisonment to another accused for killing the wife of a policeman and his 11-year-old daughter in 2024, a government counsel said.
District and Additional Sessions Judge (FTC) Anand Prakash Wariyal convicted all four accused in the case and handed the death penalty to three of them - Kuldeep Sahu (32), Chandrakant Chaudhary (28) and Phool Singh alias Rinku (28) -- government counsel Suresh Sharma said.
Another accused, Aryan Vishwakarma alias Goldy (20), was sentenced to life imprisonment, he said.