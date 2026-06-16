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Cherry Picking Season Peaks in Kashmir

By UMAR GANIE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 16, 2026 10:04 IST

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Farmers in Ganderbal collect, sort and prepare freshly harvested cherries for markets beyond Jammu and Kashmir.

At orchards across the district, growers were seen carefully plucking ripe cherries from laden trees as the annual harvest reaches its peak.

Following collection, the freshly harvested fruit is sorted, graded, and packed for transportation to major wholesale markets across India, where Kashmir's cherries are known for their quality, sweetness, and rich color.

The cherry crop is among the earliest fruit harvests of the season in Kashmir and serves as an important source of income for thousands of orchardists.

Kashmir's cherry industry has witnessed steady growth in recent years, with improved packaging, cold-chain facilities, and better connectivity helping growers access distant markets more efficiently.

The harvesting season typically continues through June and early July, depending on the variety and weather conditions.

 

Cherry harvest in Ganderbal

IMAGE: Kashmiri farmers collect ripe cherries from trees during the harvesting season in Ganderbal district, central Kashmir. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Key Points

  • Cherry harvesting is underway across orchards in central Kashmir as growers gather seasonal fruit.
  • Farmers carefully sort harvested cherries before packaging them for transportation to external markets.
  • The harvest season supports orchard-based livelihoods and regional fruit trade beyond Jammu and Kashmir.

Harvest Season Begins Across Orchards

Picking ripe cherries

 

Freshly harvested cherries

 

Packed cherries ready for market

 

Cherry crop prepared for shipment

 

Sorting harvested cherries

Packing cherries for export

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

UMAR GANIE

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