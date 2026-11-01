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Chennai Auto Driver Held After Fleeing Hospital In Child Sexual Harassment Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 01, 2026 16:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A 61-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in Chennai has been arrested under the POCSO Act for sexually harassing an eight-year-old girl, following his escape from a government hospital where he was receiving treatment.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 61-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested in Chennai for sexually harassing an eight-year-old girl.
  • The alleged incident occurred on October 30 while the girl was travelling to school.
  • The driver was assaulted by the girl's family and admitted to Periyar Nagar Government Hospital.
  • He went missing from the hospital at around 5.30 am on October 31.
  • Special police teams were formed, leading to his subsequent arrest.

A 61-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, accused of sexually harassing an eight-year-old girl, was arrested after he went missing from a government hospital, Greater Chennai Police said on Sunday.

Details Of The Alleged Incident

The man was accused of sexually harassing the girl while she was travelling in his auto-rickshaw to school on October 30.

 

Following the alleged incident, the girl's parents and relatives assaulted the driver, leaving him with injuries to his head and back, police said.

He was rescued by his son and admitted to the Periyar Nagar Government Hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case was registered at the W-36 Puzhal All Women Police Station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

However, the accused went missing from the hospital at around 5.30 am on October 31.

Special police teams were formed under the supervision of the Kolathur Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Puzhal Assistant Commissioner of Police to trace him.

The accused was subsequently arrested, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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