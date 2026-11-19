A man from Chennai tragically died in Delhi after allegedly being assaulted by a social media influencer's family and neighbours when he tried to enter her home, highlighting the dangerous consequences of one-sided online obsessions.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: @DelhiPolice/X

Key Points A man from Chennai allegedly died after being thrashed by a social media influencer's family and neighbours in Delhi.

The incident occurred on November 7 when the man attempted to enter the woman's house in Madhu Vihar.

The man had travelled from Chennai to Delhi after developing one-sided feelings for the influencer he met online.

The woman's father and a neighbour have been arrested in connection with the case.

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify other suspects and establish their roles in the fatal assault.

A man who travelled from Chennai to Delhi to meet a social media influencer allegedly died after being thrashed by her family members and neighbours for entering her house in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, police sources said on Thursday.

Fatal Confrontation In Madhu Vihar

The incident took place on November 7, when the man, who worked with a private company in Chennai, allegedly entered the woman's house, triggering a confrontation with her family members and neighbours, who assaulted him, they said.

The woman's father and a neighbour have been arrested in connection with the case, while police are searching for other suspects.

According to the investigation, the Chennai resident had come in contact with the woman on social media and regularly liked her videos.

He allegedly developed one-sided feelings for her and travelled from Chennai to Delhi to meet her. The woman has over 29 lakh subscribers across various social media platforms.

Online Connection Leads To Tragic End

"On November 7, he was trying to enter the house, triggering a confrontation. The woman's father and some neighbours caught hold of him and thrashed him, leaving him with serious internal and external injuries," a police source said.

The injured man was initially taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, from where doctors referred him to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital due to his critical condition. As his condition failed to improve, he was subsequently shifted to another hospital, where he died during treatment, the source added.

Police Investigation Continues

Following his death, Madhu Vihar police registered a case under sections pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested the woman's father and a neighbour.

Police said the role of the woman's brother and other neighbours had also emerged during the investigation. Teams are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the crime scene to identify the remaining suspects and establish their roles in the assault.