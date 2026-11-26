Chennai police have arrested a 36-year-old gym trainer for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman software firm owner, highlighting ongoing concerns about women's safety and the enforcement of anti-stalking laws.

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Key Points A 36-year-old gym trainer was arrested on Thursday in Chennai for allegedly stalking and harassing a 41-year-old woman software firm owner.

The accused, Dinesh, was nabbed on November 24 after the woman reported his inappropriate behaviour and persistent stalking since she distanced herself from him.

On November 18, Dinesh allegedly intercepted the woman's car and verbally abused her, prompting her to file a complaint.

Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act.

Dinesh was arrested, interrogated, and remanded in judicial custody the same day.

A 36-year-old gym trainer was arrested here for allegedly stalking, harassing, and threatening a woman who runs a private software firm, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Incident

The accused, identified as Dinesh of TNHB Colony in Velachery, was nabbed on November 24 by a team led by the Inspector of the V-5 Thirumangalam Police Station.

According to a police release, the 41-year-old complainant, who lives separated from her husband with her son in Padi, runs a private software company in the same locality. She had become acquainted with Dinesh in 2024 when she visited a gym near her residence.

Finding his behaviour inappropriate over time, the woman decided to distance herself from him and stopped speaking to him. Following this, Dinesh allegedly began stalking her to her house, office, and other places, harassing her to speak with him.

On November 18, while the woman was travelling in her car near a private school on Park Road in Thirumangalam, Dinesh arrived on a two-wheeler and intercepted her vehicle. He allegedly abused her verbally and demanded she step out of the car, the release stated.

Legal Action Taken

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman at the Thirumangalam Police Station seeking action against Dinesh, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act.

Following an investigation, police arrested Dinesh. After interrogation, he was produced before a court the same day and remanded in judicial custody.