Police have arrested an engineer in Chennai for allegedly orchestrating a sophisticated cyberattack on a Navi Mumbai fintech company, resulting in the theft of Rs 1.98 crore through server hacking and fraudulent transactions.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points An engineer was arrested from Chennai on Thursday for allegedly hacking a Navi Mumbai fintech company's servers.

The accused is alleged to have stolen Rs 1.98 crore from the company's electronic ledger system and payment gateway.

Police have frozen over Rs 1 crore across various bank accounts linked to the fraudulent transactions.

The accused reportedly used a VPN from his Chennai residence to allow accomplices abroad to execute the cyber frauds.

Proceeds from the cybercrime were allegedly received by the accused through cryptocurrency and other digital channels.

An engineer has been arrested from Chennai for allegedly hacking into the servers of a Navi Mumbai-based fintech company and stealing Rs 1.98 crore, police said on Thursday.

Engineer Arrested In Fintech Cyber Heist

In an official release, police said they have frozen over Rs 1 crore across various bank accounts linked to the fraudulent transactions carried out by the accused, Abubakar T.

The release said that an unidentified person had gained unauthorised access to the fintech company's electronic ledger system and its bank-linked payment gateway. The digital intruder subsequently diverted Rs 1.98 crore to various accounts.

After analysing technical details, police traced the accused, who has an engineering degree in electrical and electronics, to Chennai, the release said.

It said Abubakar set up a Virtual Private Network (VPN) node using specialised hardware at his Chennai residence and provided access to his accomplices operating from abroad to execute cyber frauds. The accused allegedly received his share of the proceeds through cryptocurrency and digital channels, the release said.