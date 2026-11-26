A Chennai-based couple made history with an unprecedented Rs 208 crore gold and diamond donation to the revered Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, marking the largest individual offering to Lord Venkateswara.

FILE IMAGE: The Tirumala Balaji temple. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikhilb239/Wikimedia commons

Key Points Chennai-based couple Vardhaman and Radhika Jain donated 121 kg of gold ornaments and diamonds worth Rs 208 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Thursday.

The donation, comprising 46 ornaments in nine sets and 238.2 carats of diamonds, is the largest offering ever made by an individual devotee to Lord Venkateswara.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, present at the event, highlighted the historical devotion to the deity and TTD's transparent operations.

The donation included 106 kg of gold for Srivaru and a 15-kg costume for Goddess Sri Padmavati Ammavaru.

Naidu also announced plans to build 5,000 temples with TTD's help and expand 'anna prasadam' services.

Chennai-based devotee Vardhaman Jain and his wife Radhika Jain on Thursday donated 121 kg of gold ornaments and diamonds valued at around Rs 208 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here.

The donation comprises 46 ornaments in nine sets, which include a Srivaru crown, Padma Paadalu (ornaments for feet) and 238.2 carats of diamonds, among others.

"The Jain couple from Chennai donated 121 kg of gold ornaments to Srivaru in the presence of CM Chandrababu," an official press release said.

According to TTD sources, this would be the largest offering ever made by an individual devotee to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

Details Of The Historic Donation

Out of the gems and jewellery donated, the golden ornaments donated to Srivaru weighed 106 kg, while Goddess Sri Padmavati Ammavaru received a 15-kg costume.

A golden tiger nail, myriad varieties of chains, crowns, gems and several other varieties of ornaments were part of the bountiful donation.

The CM thanked the Jains for their massive donation to the deity and observed that the glory of Srivaru is inexplicable.

An unprecedented development unfolded today in Tirumala, said Naidu, observing that the deity is adorned with 120 kg of gold ornaments every day.

Naidu said he was fortunate to have been part of this historic development, where valuable diamonds were also donated with the golden ornaments, valued at around Rs 206 crore in total.

CM Naidu On Devotion And TTD's Future

From the time of medieval king Sri Krishna Devaraya to the current Jains, devotion to the deity has continued and is also rising, said the CM.

According to the CM, Pallava, Chera, Chola and Pandya kings had developed the Tirupati temple while Mysuru and Maratha kings had donated several gifts and ornaments.

Naidu noted that Vijayanagara king Sri Krishna Devaraya had promoted the Hindu faith and also donated several ornaments to Lord Sri Venkateswara.

He underscored that the 'Ratna Kireetam' (a precious stones encrusted crown) and 'Peetambaram', ornaments donated by him, had a chequered history.

Though several temples were attacked in the past, nobody dared to undertake that adventure with Sri Venkateswara temple, said Naidu.

Observing that TTD is the most transparent organisation, the CM said the temple body was using all its resources towards devotees.

Naidu urged the temple body to save the sanctity of the deity and work for the protection of cows and added that the Tirupati temple should become a synonym for sacredness.

Naidu highlighted that 5,000 temples will be built with TTD's help and called for 'anna prasadam' (free food for devotees) wherever there is a temple.

He said temples should also be built overseas where Hindus are in large numbers.

Further, the CM appealed to devotees to cooperate with TTD and come forward in whichever way they could contribute.