Chembur tree collapse: Contractor fined, BMC to implement new SOPs

Following a tragic tree crash in Chembur that killed an 11-year-old, a committee has recommended significant fines for the contractor and consultant, alongside new comprehensive urban tree safety protocols for Mumbai.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: An 11-year-old student died and four others were injured when a peepal tree uprooted and collapsed on their moving school bus near Diamond Garden in suburban Chembur, Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Key Points Inquiry panel recommends Rs 5 lakh fine on contractor Gawar Construction Ltd and Rs 2 lakh on Mahimtura Consultants for the Chembur tree crash.

BMC's garden and roads departments were found to have no prima facie negligence in the fatal incident.

New Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for urban tree safety, including periodic risk assessments and GIS-based inventory, are recommended.

Scientific protection of tree roots during excavation and expert-supervised pruning are crucial for preventing future tree collapses.

Improved inter-departmental coordination and integrating tree protection into infrastructure contracts are vital for urban tree management.

A committee probing the June 30 Chembur tree crash that killed an 11-year-old student has recommended fines of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh on the roadwork contractor and supervising consultant, respectively, while prima facie finding no fault with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s garden and roads departments.

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed officials to implement the panel's findings and recommendations, including preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for urban tree safety and appointing tree experts to supervise pruning work, according to a release issued by the civic body on Monday night.

The three-member committee was constituted after a peepal tree was uprooted and fell on a moving school bus near Diamond Garden in Chembur (West), killing an 11-year-old student and injuring several others.

Wind speeds of 25.6 kmph were recorded when the tree fell, according to the inquiry panel's report.

Inquiry Findings On Departmental Negligence

It stated that the committee found no prima facie negligence on the part of both the departments -- Garden and Roads.

The report further said the garden department had carried out pre-monsoon pruning and repeatedly alerted the roads department on protecting trees during stormwater drain works carried out near the site in 2025.

It added that the roads department had maintained a safe distance from the tree while constructing the stormwater drain to avoid damaging its roots and to ensure proper drainage.

Contractor And Consultant Accountability

The report said contractor Gawar Construction Ltd did not take adequate precautions despite being instructed to safeguard trees during excavation.

While the contractor could not be held solely responsible because of multiple contributing factors, including heavy rainfall and strong winds, the panel said inadequate precautions could have been one of the reasons for the tree collapse.

The report has recommended a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the contractor and a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Mahimtura Consultants, stating that the supervising consultant failed to ensure adequate monitoring of the contractor's work and compliance with tree protection measures.

Recommendations For Enhanced Urban Tree Safety

The report noted that between June 28 and July 5, around 1,158 incidents of tree and branch falls were reported across Mumbai amid heavy rain, involving trees on roads, in gardens, housing societies, and open spaces.

Among its recommendations, the panel called for periodic tree risk assessments before and after every monsoon by multidisciplinary expert teams, the preparation of a GIS-based inventory of roadside trees containing details of their species, age, health and maintenance history.

It also recommended scientific protection of tree roots during excavation, minimising concretisation around tree bases, restricting the use of heavy machinery near roots, and ensuring scientific pruning only by trained and certified personnel under the supervision of tree experts.

The committee further suggested making tree protection an integral part of infrastructure contracts, developing an SOP for the inspection, maintenance and safety audits of urban trees, appointing empanelled tree experts, and improving coordination among civic departments during infrastructure projects to prevent similar incidents in future.