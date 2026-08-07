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'Cheap politics': Vijay breaks silence on Cauvery issue

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 07, 2026 11:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has initiated direct talks with Karnataka to resolve the contentious Cauvery water dispute, aiming for a positive and collaborative outcome.

C Joseph Vijay

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Photograph: Tamil Nadu Assembly/ANI video grab

Key Points

  • Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay proposed talks with Karnataka on the Cauvery issue.
  • The Chief Minister believes there is hope for a positive outcome through dialogue.
  • Vijay stated his government remains firm on legal recourse but is open to discussions.
  • The proposal involves visiting Bengaluru for talks to address the long-standing water dispute.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday said that it was he who proposed holding talks with neighbouring Karnataka on Cauvery issue considering some hope for a positive outcome.

The chief minister declared in the assembly that he did not wish indulging in cheap politics on the Cauvery issue.

Responding to the Leader of Opposition Udhyanidhi Stalin, who raised the Cauvery issue, Vijay traced the way Tamil Nadu had handled the issue since 1969 -- from considering dialogue to sticking to legal recourse.

Against this background, he said that his government is firm on dealing Cauvery issue legally and that there is no change about it.

However, he thought of making attempt to address the issue by visiting Bengaluru and holding talks considering some possibility for a positive outcome. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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