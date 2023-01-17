News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Che Guevara's daughter in Chennai for CPI-M event

Che Guevara's daughter in Chennai for CPI-M event

January 17, 2023 14:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara arrived in Chennai on a two-day visit on Tuesday to attend events organised by the state unit of the Communist Party of India-Marxist.

IMAGE: Aleida Guevara, daughter of Che Guevara with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photograph: Kind courtesy @EmbaCubaIndia/Twitter

She was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by CPI-M state secretary G Balakrishnan and senior leader G Ramakrishnan among others.

 

According to the CPI-M, Aleida, who arrived in Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram, is likely to attend a party meeting on Tuesday and will participate in a public reception on Wednesday.

The public event will be attended by, among others Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan.

Aleida's daughter Estefania Guevara will also be felicitated at the event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
 
Print this article
50 Years On: Remembering Che
50 Years On: Remembering Che
Why Communism will never die
Why Communism will never die
Meet the Castros!
Meet the Castros!
2022 was the 5th warmest year on record, says NASA
2022 was the 5th warmest year on record, says NASA
Learnt lesson from wars, now want...: Pak PM to India
Learnt lesson from wars, now want...: Pak PM to India
Now, Pilot vs Gehlot over Rajasthan paper leaks
Now, Pilot vs Gehlot over Rajasthan paper leaks
A Havan To Save Joshimath
A Havan To Save Joshimath
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

A meeting with Che Guevara

A meeting with Che Guevara

The Fidel Castro I knew

The Fidel Castro I knew

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances