Che Guevara's daughter in Chennai for CPI-M event

Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara arrived in Chennai on a two-day visit on Tuesday to attend events organised by the state unit of the Communist Party of India-Marxist.

IMAGE: Aleida Guevara, daughter of Che Guevara with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photograph: Kind courtesy @EmbaCubaIndia/Twitter

She was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by CPI-M state secretary G Balakrishnan and senior leader G Ramakrishnan among others.

According to the CPI-M, Aleida, who arrived in Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram, is likely to attend a party meeting on Tuesday and will participate in a public reception on Wednesday.

The public event will be attended by, among others Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan.

Aleida's daughter Estefania Guevara will also be felicitated at the event.