Long-Running JVG Fraud Case Sees Chargesheet Filed By EOW

The Economic Offences Wing has taken significant action by filing a chargesheet in a 16-year-old financial fraud case against an unauthorised non-banking finance company, Johar Veer Goga, highlighting the long arm of justice in investor protection.

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Key Points The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a chargesheet against four individuals in a 16-year-old financial fraud case in Jammu.

The case involves Johar Veer Goga (JVG), an unauthorised non-banking finance company that defrauded investors.

JVG was found to be unregistered with regulatory bodies like the RBI and SEBI, operating illegally.

The chargesheet names the Managing Director, Directors, and Manager of JVG for allegedly deceiving investors.

Legal proceedings are ongoing, with requests to initiate action against two absconding accused.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against four people in a 16-year-old fraud case involving an unauthorised finance company in Jammu, an official said.

The chargesheet against key individuals associated with Johar Veer Goga (JVG), an unauthorised non-banking finance company, was filed before the court of the Third Additional Munsiff Judicial Magistrate First Class, Jammu, a Crime Branch Jammu spokesperson said.

Unauthorised Operations Uncovered

He said the case was registered in 2010 on the basis of a written complaint lodged by Pran Nath Peshin, a resident of Gangyal, claiming that he had invested Rs 3 lakh in JVG during 1996-97 and was issued fixed-deposit receipts by its Manager, Amrik Singh Sambyal.

The amount was not repaid upon maturity, following which the office of the company was found closed, he said.

During the investigation, it was established that the accused, including Managing Director Vijay Kumar Sharma, Directors Tirpath Singh Bhan and Mohan Chander Joshi, and Manager Sambyal, had allegedly operated the company with a common intention to deceive investors and secure wrongful personal gain, the spokesperson said.

Verification conducted with the Registrar of Companies, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India confirmed that JVG was not registered with the concerned regulatory authorities, he said.

He said forensic examination conducted by FSL Jammu confirmed that the fixed-deposit receipts issued to the complainant bore the genuine signatures of Sambyal, thereby corroborating the issuance of the disputed receipts.

Legal Proceedings And Absconding Accused

The principal amount of Rs 3 lakh was recovered by the complainant's family after approximately 18 years.

However, such subsequent financial restitution does not, by itself, extinguish the alleged criminal liability arising from the original transaction, the spokesperson said.

Verification teams were also deputed to Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and New Delhi, where material concerning the managing director and alleged involvement in other fraud cases registered by the Economic Offences Wing, New Delhi, was gathered, he said.

Legal proceedings against the four accused have accordingly been taken forward as per law, and the final chargesheet has been produced against Sambyal and Joshi, who has since died, he said.

The court has also been requested to initiate legal proceedings against the two absconding accused, Vijay Kumar Sharma and Bhan, the spokesperson said.