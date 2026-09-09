Chargesheet details terror module's use of 'lone mujahid pocket book' in Red Fort blast

The National Investigation Agency's (NIA) chargesheet in the 2025 Red Fort blast case has revealed that the accused allegedly followed an Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)-linked manual, 'Lone Mujahid Pocket Book/How to Become an Assassin', detailing operational guidance on explosives, weapons, and covert operations, while identifying Umer Un Nabi as the alleged mastermind.

IMAGE: The NSG team investigates the spot of the blast in a Hyundai i20 car near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, in Delhi, November 10, 2025 . Photograph:ANI Vide Grab

Key Points The NIA chargesheet in the 2025 Red Fort blast case alleges accused followed the 'Lone Mujahid Pocket Book/How to Become an Assassin', an AQAP-linked manual on explosives and covert operations.

Umer Un Nabi, who died in the explosion, is identified as the alleged mastermind and 'operational in-charge' of a revived Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) module.

The manual allegedly provided detailed knowledge on TATP, remote-controlled detonation, combat, surveillance, and other clandestine techniques.

Investigators recovered other extremist publications like 'Definition of Jihad' and '39 Ways to Serve and Participate in Jihad', promoting violent ideology.

The Red Fort blast, which killed 11 and injured 29, was allegedly the outcome of a wider conspiracy involving module revival, radicalisation, and preparations for attacks.

The NIA chargesheet in the 2025 Red Fort blast case says the accused were allegedly following the 'Lone Mujahid Pocket Book/How to Become an Assassin', an AQAP-linked manual containing operational guidance on explosives, weapons, covert operations and improvised explosive devices.

According to the chargesheet, the document was among extremist material allegedly accessed and circulated by members of the terror module.

The manual was described as providing detailed knowledge on TATP and remote-controlled detonation, along with combat, surveillance, escape and other clandestine techniques.

The National Investigation Agency has alleged that the material formed part of a larger body of extremist literature and propaganda used by the accused persons, who were allegedly involved in a conspiracy culminating in the November 10, 2025 car blast near the Red Fort.

The blast killed 11 persons and injured 29 others.

Mastermind Identified

The chargesheet identifies Umer Un Nabi, who died in the explosion, as the alleged mastermind and "operational in-charge" of a revived Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) module.

Nabi, also known as Pinda and Rahul Bhat, allegedly played a central role in reviving the dormant module and organising its activities across Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi-NCR, according to the NIA.

The chargesheet refers to a number of documents and publications allegedly recovered during the investigation which promoted extremist ideology and contained material relating to terrorist operations.

Among them was the 'Lone Mujahid Pocket Book/How to Become an Assassin', which the NIA has linked to Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

According to the agency, the manual allegedly provided operational knowledge on explosives and weapons, besides techniques relating to covert movement, surveillance, concealment and escape.

The chargesheet also refers to material concerning remote-controlled explosive devices and other forms of improvised explosive mechanisms.

Extremist Literature and Recruitment

Apart from the manual, investigators allegedly recovered several other publications promoting violent extremist ideology.

These included documents titled "Definition of Jihad", "The Requirements of Jihad", "The 21 Aims and Objectives of Jihad", "39 Ways to Serve and Participate in Jihad" and "44 Ways to Support Jihad".

According to the NIA, the recovered literature sought to justify armed violence and encourage participation in extremist activities.

The NIA has alleged that Nabi was the "operational in-charge" of AGuH Interim, described by investigators as a revived manifestation of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind associated with the ideology of Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent.

According to the chargesheet, a conspiracy to revive the dormant module was allegedly set in motion in early 2022.

The agency has alleged that Nabi was involved in radicalising other members and propagating material glorifying "Shahadat" or martyrdom.

He allegedly used extremist propaganda to influence and recruit other persons into the group, the chargesheet states.

Conspiracy and Communication

The NIA has also referred to Nabi's alleged plan to travel to Afghanistan for "Hijrat".

The investigation alleges that members of the module held clandestine meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi-NCR as part of the alleged conspiracy.

The accused persons were also allegedly in regular contact through encrypted messaging platforms, including Signal.

According to the chargesheet, the use of encrypted communication platforms formed part of efforts by the accused to coordinate with one another.

The NIA has alleged that members of the module were involved in arranging finances, procuring illegal weapons and securing locations for carrying out their activities.

According to the NIA, the car involved in the November 10, 2025, explosion was allegedly used as a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device.

The chargesheet states that Nabi was inside the vehicle when the explosion occurred.

DNA examination of biological material recovered from the blast site allegedly confirmed his identity, according to the investigation.

Forensic examination of post-blast material detected explosive residues, including TATP and ammonium nitrate, the chargesheet states.

The NIA has also relied upon vehicle debris and other material recovered from the scene to contend that the vehicle had been used as a VBIED.

According to the agency's case, the forensic evidence indicated that the explosive device was initiated from inside the vehicle through a command mechanism.

The blast took place at around 6.50 pm near the Red Fort and caused extensive damage to surrounding property and vehicles.

The NIA has alleged that the Red Fort blast was the outcome of a wider conspiracy involving the revival of the AGuH module, radicalisation of recruits, circulation of extremist literature and preparations for carrying out terrorist attacks.

Since Nabi died in the explosion, proceedings against him have been abated.

However, the chargesheet records the NIA's findings regarding his alleged role in the conspiracy.

The allegations contained in the chargesheet remain subject to judicial scrutiny during the course of the trial.