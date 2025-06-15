Char Dham helicopter services suspended for 2 days after fatal crash

After a private chopper returning from Kedarnath crashed on Sunday morning, the Uttarakhand government suspended helicopter services on the Char Dham Yatra route for two days and ordered a high-level probe into the accident.

IMAGE: Police personnel at the spot where a helicopter carrying seven people on board, on its way to Guptkashi, crashed near Gaurikund, in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, June 15, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Seven people on board the chopper run by Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd, including the pilot, were killed after the helicopter crashed near Guptkashi on Sunday morning.

After chairing an emergency meeting with senior officials to discuss the situation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that heli services on the Char Dham route will remain suspended for two days, as the weather is bad and the safety of the passengers is the government's top priority.

The chief minister also ordered a high-level inquiry into the crash. Those responsible for negligence, no matter at what level, should be identified and punitive action should be initiated against them, Dhami said.

Protecting the lives of the common people is the priority of the state government. Playing with life will not be allowed at any cost, the chief minister said.

He also directed the concerned officials to issue a strict SOP (standard operating procedure) for heli operations in the state, set up a control and command centre, and take action against those responsible for the crash.

A common command and coordination centre will be established in Dehradun for better coordination and safe operation of helicopter services, Dhami said.

Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the state disaster management department, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, and companies operating heli services in the state will be part of this centre, he said.

"There should not be any laxity on compliance with the DGCA norms regarding helicopter operations in the state. It should also be ensured that the pilots flying in the upper Himalayan region are experienced," Dhami said.

Chief secretary Anand Bardhan, tourism and civil aviation secretary Sachin Kurve, disaster secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, and officials from UCADA, DGCA, and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau attended the meeting held via videoconferencing.

Attributing the crash to inclement weather, Dhami said heli operations will remain suspended completely till Monday.

"The weather is bad, and the safety of the pilgrims is paramount. There will be no heli services today and tomorrow. Aviation companies, DGCA and UCADA, have been asked to review the situation thoroughly before resuming heli operations," the chief minister said.

He directed the concerned officials to install more state-of-the-art weather forecasting equipment in the Himalayan region, so that accurate weather information can be obtained.

Dhami also directed the Rudraprayag district administration to contact the families of the people who lost their lives in the accident and make proper arrangements to send their bodies to their respective places.

Helicopter crashes or emergency landings are occurring at an alarming frequency on the Char Dham Yatra route leading to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri shrines.

The latest crash involving the Aryan Aviation chopper returning from Kedarnath near Guptkashi on Sunday morning was the fifth helicopter accident on the pilgrimage route since the start of the Yatra on April 30.