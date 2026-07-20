Chaos at Jantar Mantar as cops lathi-charge CJP protesters

Delhi Police resorted to using sticks and batons to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists attempting to join a major protest at Jantar Mantar, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding accountability for alleged examination irregularities and reforms in the education system.

IMAGE: Police officers disperse protesters ahead of Cockroach Janta Party's planned march towards Parliament on the opening day of its monsoon session in New Delhi, July 20, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Delhi Police used sticks and batons to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists marching towards Jantar Mantar.

Protesters, including many women, were attempting to join a larger demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding accountability for alleged examination irregularities.

Thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar despite heavy rain and extensive security measures, including road closures and metro station shutdowns.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently in Safdarjung Hospital, reiterated his indefinite hunger strike would continue until the government addresses education system failures.

The CJP has called for reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Delhi Police used sticks and batons to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists marching from Mandi House Metro Station towards Jantar Mantar in an attempt to reach the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site on Monday, eyewitnesses said.

The protesters, including a large number of women, raised slogans against the Centre while proceeding towards Jantar Mantar. Heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen in the area as police sought to prevent the march from advancing. There was no immediate official statement from the police on the reported use of force or any detentions.

Protest Against Exam Irregularities

Thousands of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday morning despite heavy rain and unprecedented security arrangements across central Delhi, as the Cockroach Janta Party pressed ahead with its proposed "Sansad Chalo" march demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

Delhi Police sealed several roads leading to Parliament, barricaded the Jantar Mantar protest site from all sides and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, while Janpath, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations remained closed as part of security measures.

Police had earlier said no permission had been granted for the proposed march and warned that unauthorised processions towards Parliament would not be allowed.

CJP's Call for Peace Amid Restrictions

Despite the restrictions, protesters continued to pour into Jantar Mantar through the morning. The CJP shared photographs and videos on social media showing large crowds at the protest site and posted, "Heavy rains and massive security, but nothing will stop the cockroaches today."

In another post, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a photograph of the Constitution with the message, "Long live the Constitution."

The CJP appealed to supporters to remain peaceful despite restrictions on movement, saying several metro stations had been closed and many protesters were being stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar.

"Please remain calm wherever you might be. Even if you've been stopped at certain points, remain calm and maintain peace. We will only win this with peace and love," CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said in a message to protesters.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Continues

The mobilisation comes even as activist Sonam Wangchuk, who remains admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being shifted there by Delhi Police on Friday, reiterated that his indefinite hunger strike would continue beyond Monday's march unless the government accepted accountability for failures in the education system or political leaders assured him that the issue would be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

In a handwritten note issued from the hospital, Wangchuk said his fast would end only if the government took responsibility for alleged paper leaks and other failures in the education system or if MPs and leaders of various political parties assured him that they would raise the issue in Parliament.

He also reiterated his allegation that he was under "illegal detention" at Safdarjung Hospital.

Meanwhile, three AISA activists -- Neha, Manish and Aameen -- ended their 23-day hunger strike earlier in the day following an appeal from a delegation comprising parliamentarians, civil society members and eminent personalities, who urged them to shift the struggle from a hunger strike to Parliament and public campaigns while assuring them that their demands would be pursued during the Monsoon Session.

The CJP has been demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The "Sansad Chalo" march coincides with the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.