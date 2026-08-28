Chaos at Abhishek Banerjee's office as civic body removes TMC billboard

The billboard, bearing TMC signage, set up on an iron structure facing the road on the top floor of the building, was dismantled by the KMC personnel after police forced their way inside.

IMAGE: Civic body personnel, in support of Kolkata Police, remove the signboard that reads 'All India Trinamool Congress' from a building on Camac Street that houses TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Office, in Kolkata, August 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Private guards at Ttrinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's office, his supporters and some party leaders on Thursday scuffled with police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials, trying to prevent them from entering the building on Camac Street and dismantling an "unauthorised" billboard.

Key Points TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, who was present at the spot during the raid, described reports of resistance attempts by private guards as "fake news".

The TMC claimed that "the clothes of women security personnel were torn by the raiding team".

Some TMC supporters and Banerjee's office staff were detained and removed from the spot by police for "trying to obstruct public servants from carrying out their duty".

However, the TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, who was present at the spot during the raid, described reports of resistance attempts by private guards as "fake news".

He said the guards were posted on duty at the entrance of the building.

The billboard, bearing TMC signage, set up on an iron structure facing the road on the top floor of the building, was dismantled by the KMC personnel after police forced their way inside.

O'Brien alleged the police barged into the office with an "illegal" notice, assaulted senior leaders and heckled party supporters and office staff.

The TMC claimed that "the clothes of women security personnel were torn by the raiding team".

Meanwhile, some TMC supporters and Banerjee's office staff were detained and removed from the spot by police for "trying to obstruct public servants from carrying out their duty".

Abhishek Banerjee, who was present at the premises at the time of the raid, was seen engaged in a heated exchange with the officials. He termed the civic body's action a "political vendetta", alleging that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was "fearful" of Mamata Banerjee's party.

"This is an attempt to finish off the Trinamool Congress. Why is the BJP so afraid? We are not allowed to hold party meetings and rallies. Leaders are being attacked, party offices demolished, and billboards dismantled," he said.

"Why fear us so much? I want to tell Suvendu Adhikari that we are a party of grass and flower (Trinamool's poll symbol). The more you cut the grass, the more it grows," he said.

O'Brien later alleged that the "so-called notice", which the initial raiding team had arrived with, "was unsigned and incomplete, lacking key details".

"For over an hour and a half, we tried to explain it to them. Then they trespassed into the building. More than 150 police officers went in there. They pushed and shoved us on the staircase. Abhishek was also there. "This was done today because tomorrow is the students' annual rally of the Trinamool Congress. This is all a game that the BJP and the BJP's B-team are playing," he said.

Party sources said Banerjee has moved the Calcutta High Court against Thursday's action and has received its nod to mention the matter on Friday.

According to sources, the joint raid by the police and KMC officials was conducted after the Kolkata Police lodged a suo motu complaint with the civic body that the billboard at Banerjee's office had been installed illegally. Based on that complaint, KMC officials from the municipal body's advertising department, accompanied by local police, reached the premises to remove the structure.

They maintained that their action was in accordance with municipal regulations. Banerjee dared the officials to "show a copy of the order".

"If required, we will move court. Will the BJP decide where the signboard should be installed on a private property?" an exasperated Banerjee posed.

He argued that dismantling of such a structure can only be carried out after a court has heard out the aggrieved party and passed an order to that effect. Banerjee alleged that there are many billboards above shops on Camac Street, including those of the BJP, which the police and KMC have shown no interest in removing.

"There are so many billboards installed on footpaths. No one will remove them. Those involved in constructing illegal buildings have been forgiven for all their sins. Why? Because they are now in the BJP's pocket. We will move the high court against this action of the police and their hooliganism. No one is above the Constitution," he said.

The raiding team, which was initially stopped by Banerjee and his supporters questioning the validity of the order they carried, left the spot and returned shortly with a fresh order.

They were accompanied by a reinforced police contingent, which forced its way inside the building and all the way to the roof to remove the hoarding.

"The police are more eager than the KMC to get inside. They say they have come for an inspection, but they carried a gas cutter instead of measuring tapes.

"The order stated that a photograph (of the hoarding) is attached, but they couldn't produce a photo. There are no details about when the complaint was filed. This is private property. How can they forcibly enter and do whatever they want?" Banerjee posed and termed the action "trespassing".

O'Brien and the party's former councillor Baiswanar Chatterjee were seen among those trying to resist the entry of the raiding team.

Amid the pandemonium, O'Brien stumbled and fell on the staircase. Videos from the spot showed police officers getting pushed and shoved by the building's private security personnel and party supporters, even as they forced their way to the upper floors through the staircase.

After the police action and removal of the hoarding, the TMC posted on social media pictures of the billboard wreckage lying on the building's roof. West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy defended the police action, maintaining that they were well within their rights to enter the building when there was a complaint and a corresponding order.

"It is amusing that Abhishek is now speaking about the nuances of law and threatening to take legal steps," he said.

BJP spokesperson Sayantan Basu said, "The TMC is free to move court if they feel this removal of signage was illegal. But they cannot scuffle with police and public servants, and stop them from carrying out their duty."

"The days of TMC rule are over. Today they have lost a signboard. The day is not far when they will lose their roof," he added. A large number of TMC supporters stayed put outside the building and raised the 'Jai Bangla' slogan amid a large contingent of police force that remained deployed after the KMC personnel left the premises.

The billboard, bearing TMC signage, set up on an iron structure facing the road on the top floor of the building, was dismantled by the KMC personnel after police forced their way inside.