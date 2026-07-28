'Change angle of your heart, not camera': Priyanka mocks Modi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in Lok Sabha, highlighting concerns over Gen Z engagement, student protests, and the alarming frequency of examination paper leaks, urging genuine reform.

IMAGE: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks during the debate on Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/YouTube

Key Points Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised PM Modi's approach to Gen Z, stating that superficial videos won't win them over.

She accused the government of injustice against youth and demanded accountability for student protests.

Gandhi questioned the use of "pellet guns" and "AK-47s" against protesting students.

She highlighted 152 paper leaks in 10 years, claiming no mafia has been punished.

The Lok Sabha discussed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026, aimed at preventing malpractices.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said if he wants to win over the Gen Z then videos changing camera angles won't help as this generation has the enormous ability to identify "lies".

Participating in a discussion in Lok Sabha on 'The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026', the Congress general secretary said the government needs to take concrete steps by taking all stakeholders along to put a new education system in place.

Priyanka Gandhi's Critique Of PM Modi's Approach

"If you want to win over the Gen Z, then making videos with different camera angles will not help. The prime minister needs to change the angle of his heart, not the angle of cameras," she said. "Injustice has been done with youths under your government, accept the truth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take responsibility," she said.

Slamming the government for using force against the protesting students, Priyanka Gandhi said Modi and Home Minister Shah must answer as to who authorised the use of "pellet guns" and "AK-47s" on protesting students.

"Every 'lathi' blow on any boy or girl, hit the government's prestige more than the back of students," she said. Students can be removed from streets but not their questions, she added.

Concerns Over Examination System And Paper Leaks

In her speech, Priyanka Gandhi also claimed that the examination system has failed with 152 paper leaks in last 10 years but not one mafia has been punished. There a brief disturbance in the House over her comments about the new Education Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Ending a week-long logjam, Lok Sabha on Tuesday began a discussion on the anti-paper leak bill, with Union minister Jitendra Singh describing it as a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to safeguard the welfare of students and the youth. Speaking on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, the minister of state in the PMO said the Modi government finished an unaccomplished task to bring a law to prevent examination malpractices in 2024.