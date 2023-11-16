News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle debris to fall in North Pacific Ocean

Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle debris to fall in North Pacific Ocean

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 16, 2023 11:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3 M4 launch vehicle, which successfully injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the intended orbit on July 14 this year, made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

IMAGE: Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander clicked through Pragyan rover's navigation camera. Photograph: ANI Photo

This rocket body was part of the LVM3 M4 launch vehicle, it said.

It re-entered the Earth's atmosphere around 14.42 IST on Wednesday.

 

'The probable impact point was predicted over the North Pacific Ocean. The final ground track did not pass over India,' the ISRO said in a statement.

The re-entry of the rocket body took place within 124 days of its launch.

The post-mission orbital lifetime of the LVM3 M4 cryogenic upper stage is, thus, fully compliant with the '25-year rule' for low-Earth orbit objects as recommended by the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC), ISRO said.

Post Chandrayaan-3 injection, the upper stage had also undergone 'passivation' to remove all residual propellant and energy sources to minimise the risks of accidental explosions as per the space debris mitigation guidelines prescribed by the United Nations and IADC, it was stated.

'Passivation and post-mission disposal of this rocket body in adherence to the internationally accepted guidelines once again reaffirms India's commitment to preserve the long-term sustainability of outer space activities,' the ISRO added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Chandrayaan-3 Discovered
What Chandrayaan-3 Discovered
How the private sector chipped in for Chandrayaan-3
How the private sector chipped in for Chandrayaan-3
How ISRO Ignited Kalam's Mind
How ISRO Ignited Kalam's Mind
'People who commit these crimes look ordinary'
'People who commit these crimes look ordinary'
Woman in front of PM's convoy: 3 cops suspended
Woman in front of PM's convoy: 3 cops suspended
Kohli paints 'perfect picture' to eclipse Tendulkar
Kohli paints 'perfect picture' to eclipse Tendulkar
'Dictator XI Jinping!'
'Dictator XI Jinping!'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Work on Chandrayaan-3 began day Chandrayaan-2...'

'Work on Chandrayaan-3 began day Chandrayaan-2...'

CHANDRAYAAN EXCLUSIVE! 'This is text book precision!'

CHANDRAYAAN EXCLUSIVE! 'This is text book precision!'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances