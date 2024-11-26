News
Chandrababu posts row: Andhra cops on hunt for RGV after he skips probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 26, 2024 02:11 IST
The Andhra Pradesh police are on lookout for film director Ram Gopal Varma after he failed to turn up for investigation over his alleged offensive posts against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others, a police official said on Monday.

IMAGE: Film director Ram Gopal Varma.Photograph: ANI Photo

A case was booked against the director at Maddipadu police station in Prakasam district on November 11 for allegedly posting morphed photographs of CM Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and their family members in an "indecent" manner on social media.

Three Andhra Pradesh Police teams -- two in Hyderabad and one in Tamil Nadu -- are on the lookout for Varma.

 

The police served two notices and gave time to the director till November 24 and summoned him for probe today, and he failed to show up.

"One team went to Chennai. One team is at his home (in Hyderabad) and another team is searching at Film Nagar in Hyderabad. His phone is switched off," a police official told PTI.

"He (Varma) himself posted on Twitter that he had reached or arrived in Coimbatore. So, based on that, already, one police team has crossed Chennai," the official said.

He further said that the Andhra Pradesh police are coordinating with their Tamil Nadu counterpart to nab the director.

Earlier in the day, Varma's lawyer told reporters that the director had expressed willingness to appear "digitally" before the Andhra police in connection with the case.

Without turning up for the investigation, how can Varma say that he would attend the online probe? asked Prakasam district superintendent of police AR Damodar.

He noted that the police teams are combing every place where Varma is suspected to be present.

Varma's lawyer said, "There is no requirement for physical presence. Now Digital India has come. Likewise, digital policing has also come. So, (physical) presence is not required. Give us virtual mode (opportunity), we will cooperate virtually with the investigation."

Varma will cooperate with the investigation via "digital mode" as "digital policing is prevalent all over India now," he said.

The lawyer claimed that the new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita law has such provisions. It allows probes in hybrid mode for "small cases" such as the one in which the director has been booked.

"...RGV (Ram Gopal Varma) made no mistake. This is neither sedition nor international mafia. We will follow the rule of law," he said, adding that Varma's response was sent to police through Whatsapp and speed post, "which were not yet responded to by the police".

High drama unfolded at Varma's residence today, after he failed to appear before Andhra Pradesh police. As per local news channels, a state police team was seen waiting at the director's house.

"He (Varma) did not turn up (for the investigation). We are going ahead legally. He was absent for the second time also. First time, he asked for more time and we gave him one week's permission," Prakasam district SP Damodar told PTI on Monday.

According to police sources, Varma was given permission till November 24 after he appealed for more time due to prior cinema shooting engagements. He was summoned for investigation today.

"He (Varma) said he would come any time after November 24. As per his request, we gave him time and summoned him on November 25. Whatever reasons he may cite now, there will be no legal sanctity," said a police official.

The case against Varma was booked on the basis of a complaint received from one Ramalingam (45) from Maddipadu under various sections.

Ramalingam filed the case claiming that the alleged social media posts by Varma reportedly undermined the standing of the CM, Deputy CM and their family members in society and also hurt their personalities.

Police said the time of these alleged offences would emerge in the course of the investigation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
