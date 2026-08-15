Chandigarh tense as march seeking Beant Singh assassin release turns violent

The Qaumi Insaf Morcha gave a call for 'Punjab Bandh' on August 21 to press for the release of Sikh prisoners and urged people to support the shutdown.

IMAGE: Police use water cannons to disperse protesters belonging to the Quami Insaaf Morcha during a protest for the release of long-incarcerated Sikh prisoners who have spent prolonged periods in jail, in Chandigarh, August 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The Chandigarh police on Saturday used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse protesters who tried to breach barricades during a march towards Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's residence, seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995.

Key Points Some protesters attempted to remove barricades and barbed wire and some others tried to pull them down using a tractor as they attempted to proceed towards the residence of the Punjab Governor at the Lok Bhavan in Chandigarh.

The police fired several rounds of tear gas and used water cannons to disperse them, amid the tense situation.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann was detained by Chandigarh police when he, along with two more persons, was trying to reach the residence of the Punjab Governor.

Some protesters attempted to remove barricades and barbed wire and some others tried to pull them down using a tractor as they attempted to proceed towards the residence of the Punjab Governor at the Lok Bhavan in Chandigarh.

The police fired several rounds of tear gas and used water cannons to disperse them, amid the tense situation. The police also dropped teargas shells on the protesters by deploying a drone.

Meanwhile, the Qaumi Insaf Morcha gave a call for 'Punjab Bandh' on August 21 to press for the release of Sikh prisoners and urged people to support the shutdown.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann was detained by Chandigarh police when he, along with two more persons, was trying to reach the residence of the Punjab Governor. Mann, who was seen in bandages on his head, reached near a barricade and then sat down. Later police took him away in a vehicle.

Tight security arrangements had been put in place at the Chandigarh-Mohali borders to prevent the protesters from reaching the Lok Bhavan. Police erected multi-layer barricades topped with barbed wire and deployed anti-riot vehicles and heavy force, including Rapid Action Force personnel.

All border points between Chandigarh and Mohali were sealed, while tipper trucks were also stationed at several points as part of the security arrangements.

Director general of police Sagar Preet Hooda, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur supervised the security situation.

Chandigarh SSP Kaur could be seen appealing to the protesters to maintain peace but the protesters were adamant on going towards the residence of the Governor.

In a video surfaced on Friday, Hawara, who is lodged in a jail in Delhi, appealed to the Sikh community, particularly the youth, to ensure that the march planned by Qaumi Insaf Morcha is conducted in a peaceful manner.

SAD (Punar Surjit) leader Parminder Singh Dindsa sought the release of Sikh prisoners.

Keeping in mind the sentiments of the entire 'Qaum', Sikh prisoners should be release, said Dhindsa. "Today's gathering's reflect the sentiments of people," he further said.

SAD (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh too pressed for the release of Sikh prisoners. "Are Sikhs not residents of this country? Is Punjab not part of India? If you consider Punjab part of India, and if you also consider the Constitution is equal for all, then Sikhs should also be given equal rights," he said.

Later, speaking to reporters, Qaumi Insaf Morcha leaders claimed that police used teargas shells and water cannons on protesters when they reached near barricades.

"We will continue to fight our battle for releasing Bandi Singhs in a peaceful manner," said one of the leaders of the morcha.

The leaders demanded that Hawara was given parole to meet his ailing mother.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha had given a call for the march towards the Governor's residence, seeking the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners). The morcha claims that several Sikh prisoners continue to remain incarcerated in different jails despite completing their sentences.

Besides Hawara, the morcha has been demanding the release of Balwant Singh Rajoana and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar.

Rajoana is a convict in the 1995 assassination of Beant Singh, while Bhullar is serving a sentence in connection with the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.

The term 'Bandi Singhs' refers to Sikh prisoners convicted for their involvement in militancy during the Punjab insurgency of the 1990s.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has been laying siege along Sector 52-53 in Chandigarh and YPS Chowk in Mohali since January 7, 2023, as part of its campaign for the release of Sikh prisoners.

Several Sikh bodies and political outfits, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), SAD (Punar Surjit) and Nihang organisations, have already extended their support to the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha.