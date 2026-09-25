Son Detained After Chandigarh Head Constable Shot Dead

Chandigarh police are investigating the murder of head constable Nitin Singh, with his son Armaan, previously involved in a fatal road accident, detained as the primary suspect in a shocking case of domestic violence.

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Key Points Chandigarh police head constable Nitin Singh was found shot dead in his home.

His son, Armaan, has been detained as the prime suspect in the murder case.

Armaan was present at home during the incident and had an argument with his father.

A locally made pistol was recovered from the scene of the crime.

Armaan was previously out on bail in a case where his vehicle caused the death of two brothers.

A head constable of the Chandigarh police was shot dead inside his home on Friday, police said. His son, who was released on bail in a case of two brothers being killed when a Thar rammed into their bike earlier this year, has been detained as a prime suspect.

Investigation Underway

Nitin Singh was found dead in his government house in Sector 22 with a gunshot injury to his head. His son Armaan, with whom he had had an argument, was at home at the time as was his wife, sources said.

"His son is the prime accused in the case. Armaan has been detained for questioning and he is being treated as a prime suspect," Sudesh Kumar, SHO of the Sector 17 police station, said over the phone. A locally made pistol was recovered from the spot, Kumar said.

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kawaldeep Kaur visited Singh's home. "In the morning, we received a call. When police team visited the spot, we found gunshot injury to his head," she said.

Singh was posted with the accounts branch at police headquarters. Armaan was driving his friend's Thar when the two brothers on a bike were killed at the Kalagram light point in Manimajra here earlier this year, he said. Armaan was arrested and later released on bail.