Chandigarh Police Constable Shot Dead, Son Arrested For Murder

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old son has been arrested in Chandigarh for allegedly murdering his police head constable father following a heated family dispute over marriage plans and financial demands.

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Key Points An 18-year-old, Armaan, has been arrested for the murder of his father, a Chandigarh Police head constable.

The motive appears to be a dispute over Armaan's demand to marry his girlfriend immediately, which his parents opposed.

Armaan was previously out on bail for a fatal road accident earlier this year, where two brothers were killed.

Police recovered a countrymade pistol from the scene and have invoked provisions under the Arms Act.

The accused reportedly showed no remorse for his actions and also attempted to harm his mother.

A head constable of Chandigarh Police was shot dead inside his house on Friday, with police arresting his 18-year-old son for the crime, officials said.

Armaan, who was released on bail in a case where two brothers were killed when a Thar rammed into their bike earlier this year, was first detained and later arrested for killing his father Nitin Singh, they said.

Family Dispute Over Marriage

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that Armaan was putting pressure on his parents to marry his girlfriend right away, while they insisted that he could do so only after turning 21. Nitin Singh was found dead at his government accommodation in Sector 22 with a gunshot injury to his head. Armaan, with whom he had an argument the previous evening, was at home at the time, as was his wife.

"Armaan, who was detained for questioning, has been arrested," Sector 17 SHO Sudesh Kumar told PTI over the phone.

Attempted Harm To Mother And Weapon Recovery

According to the SHO, the accused also tried to harm his mother by grabbing her by the neck but she rushed to rooftop and raised an alarm, after which neighbours rushed in and informed the police, SHO said. A countrymade pistol was recovered from the spot, he added. "Police have registered a murder case. Provisions under the Arms Act have also been invoked for possessing and using an illegal weapon," the SHO said.

A woman living in the neighbourhood said that after the incident, Armaan tried to potray that someone from outside entered the house and committed the crime. Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, who visited the victim's house, said, "We received a call in the morning. When police reached the spot, they found the head constable with a gunshot injury to his head." Nitin Singh was posted with the accounts branch at the police headquarters.

Accused's Past Legal Troubles And Lack Of Remorse

Earlier this year, Armaan was driving his friend's Thar when it hit two brothers riding a bike at the Kalagram light point in Manimajra, killing the siblings, the SHO said. Armaan was arrested in the case and later released on bail.

"On Thursday evening, Armaan had an altercation with his parents. He wanted to marry a girl and wanted to marry her immediately. But his parents insisted that he could go ahead with the marriage only after he turns 21. "Armaan was forcing his parents to bring the girl to their house, a demand which they turned down. He also demanded money for his various needs from his parents," the SHO said.

The officer also said that the accused showed no remorse for what he has done. "Armaan will be produced before a court on Saturday. Police will seek his remand for further probe and to ascertain the source from where he got the countrymade weapon," the SHO said.