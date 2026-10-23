Chandigarh Teenager Shot Dead Amidst Suspected Juvenile Brawl Fallout

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old Class 11 student named Naitik was shot dead in Chandigarh on Thursday evening, with police investigating a suspected connection to a recent juvenile brawl.

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Key Points A 17-year-old Class 11 student, Naitik, was shot dead in Chandigarh on Thursday evening.

Two bike-borne persons opened fire on Naitik while he was travelling in an autorickshaw, leading to his death.

Police suspect the shooting is a fallout of a recent brawl between two groups of juveniles.

A video of the brawl was circulated on social media, potentially leading to the act of vengeance.

Police have detained several suspects and are currently questioning them as part of the ongoing investigation.

A 17-year-old boy -- a student of Class 11 -- was shot dead by two bike-borne persons here, with police suspecting that the incident may be the fallout of a recent brawl between two groups of juveniles, officials said on Friday.

Investigation Into Juvenile Violence

The firing incident took place in Sector 22 on Thursday evening, police said.

The deceased, identified as Naitik, was travelling in an autorickshaw when two bike-borne persons pulled up close to him and opened fire, leading to his death, while another person sustained injury.

Naitik was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

The accused, said to be juveniles, fled after the incident.

Police have detained few suspects and are questioning them.

According to police, a brawl had taken place between two groups of students, a video of which was circulated on social media by one of the groups.

Offended by this, the other group apparently sought vengeance. The firing incident is suspected to be a fallout of the brawl, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.

"Naitik was a student of a school in Sector 32," Station House Officer Sudesh Kumar said.