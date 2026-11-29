Discover why Punjab's Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh, a prominent figure who defeated former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, has defected from the Aam Aadmi Party to join the Shiromani Akali Dal ahead of the crucial state elections.

IMAGE: Punjab AAP MLA Charanjit Singh. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Key Points Punjab AAP MLA Charanjit Singh joined the Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday.

His defection occurred days after the AAP denied him a ticket for the upcoming state polls.

Singh had previously defeated former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the 2022 assembly polls.

The AAP has now fielded Jasvir Singh Garhi from the Chamkaur Sahib constituency.

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party's Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh joined the Shiromani Akali Dal here on Sunday, days after he was denied a ticket for the upcoming state polls.

Key Political Development In Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president welcomed Singh into the party fold.

SAD leader N K Sharma said Singh's joining will further strengthen the party.

After the AAP denied him a ticket, Singh, who had emerged as a giant slayer after defeating former chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi in the 2022 assembly polls, had said that he would contest the elections at any cost.

The AAP has fielded Jasvir Singh Garhi, former Punjab BSP president and former chairman of the Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission, from Chamkaur Sahib.

Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly elections from the Chamkaur Sahib seat.