Notorious Chambal Dacoit Kalli Gurjar Apprehended In Morena Encounter

Notorious Chambal dacoit Kalli Gurjar, wanted in numerous serious criminal cases and carrying an Rs 80,000 bounty, has been arrested in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, following a police encounter.

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Key Points Chambal dacoit Kalli Gurjar, with an Rs 80,000 bounty, was arrested on Thursday in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, after an encounter.

Kalli Gurjar sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the shootout, and his associate Ajay Gurjar was also apprehended.

Police recovered a pistol and firearm from Kalli, and a 12-bore gun and 50 live cartridges from Ajay.

Kalli Gurjar is wanted in around 20 serious criminal cases, including murder and dacoity, across Morena, Gwalior, and Sheopur districts, and by Rajasthan police.

He frequently uploaded videos on social media, challenging rivals, and was involved in an extortion attempt on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway around three months ago.

Chambal dacoit Kalli Gurjar, carrying a bounty of Rs 80000, and his associate Ajay Gurjar were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Thursday after an encounter, in which the former sustained a bullet injury on his leg, a police official said.

Kalli was taken to the district hospital for medical examination, with doctors saying his condition is out of danger, the official informed.

Police Encounter Details

"A Banmore police team reached a forest stretch near Pahadi village here around 10 am on a tip-off. The Kalli gang opened fire, prompting police to retaliate in self-defence. Kalli was hit in the leg. His aide Ajay was also arrested. Others managed to escape," Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena told reporters.

A pistol and a firearm were recovered from Kalli, and a 12-bore gun and 50 live cartridges from Ajay, he added.

Criminal History And Social Media Presence

Kalli, who lives in Barbasin village under Devgarh police station limits, near Chambal River, about 25 km from the district headquarters, used to flee to neighbouring Dholpur district in Rajasthan after committing crimes, the SP said.

"Kalli is wanted by Rajasthan police as well. He is facing around 20 serious criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity, in Morena, Gwalior and Sheopur districts. A reward of Rs 80,000 had been announced for his arrest," the official said.

Kalli frequently uploaded videos on social media, threatening his rivals. Around 20 days ago, a video surfaced showing him standing in front of the Maheshwar temple in Morena and challenging his rival Karua Gurjar.

Earlier, Karua had used abusive language against Kalli and his family in a video, following which Kalli posted the response.

Past Incidents And Extortion Attempts

Around three months ago, Kalli and his associates allegedly demanded extortion money from a container truck driver on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Gwalior.

The dacoits arrived in a white Bolero without a registration number, and opened fire when the driver refused to pay, causing all 12 tyres of the container truck to burst.