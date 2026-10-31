Chainsaw-wielding man storms Andhra school, attacks students; 2 hurt

Two students were injured in the chainsaw attack and condition of one of them was stable, police said, adding the accused was on the run.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two schoolgirls were injured in Anantapur district's Raptadu on Saturday after a man barged into their classroom with a chainsaw and attacked them, the police said.

Both students were injured but one of them was stable, police said, adding the accused was on the run.

Key Points Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu promised stringent action.

The police were gathering further information regarding the incident.

Police teams have been dispatched to nab the attacker.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu promised stringent action.

Anantapur Rural sub-divisional police officer K Ashwin Manideep said the attacker was allegedly a relative of one of the girls.

"The girl is in hospital with her parents," Manideep told PTI, confirming the chainsaw attack.

The police were gathering further information regarding the incident.

He said police teams have been dispatched to nab the attacker.

CM Naidu said he was "deeply shaken and enraged by the barbaric attack on a Class 10 student inside her classroom at Raptadu ZP (Zilla Parishad) High School."

"Attackers who target our young girls inside schools have no place in our society. I am personally tracking her recovery and have directed the medical team to give her the highest priority care," he said in a post on X.

"I have ordered the police to hunt down the monster responsible and deliver the harshest legal punishment swiftly," the CM added.