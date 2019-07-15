Lok Sabha passes bill to give NIA more teeth

Seeking to give more teeth to the National Investigation Agency, Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to allow it to probe terrorist acts against Indians and Indian interests abroad.
The amendments will also allow the NIA to probe cyber crimes and cases of human trafficking.
The NIA was set up in 2009 in the wake of the Mumbai terror attack that had claimed 166 lives. Since 2017, the Union home ministry has been pushing for giving more power to the NIA to meet fresh challenges.
Defending the bill, the government refuted opposition's claims of "misuse" of the NIA law to target members of a community and asserted its only goal is to finish off terrorism.
In an intervention during the discussion on National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah said Parliament should speak in one voice in giving powers to the NIA to send out a message to terrorists and the world.
Some MPs said the anti-terror law is misused at times to target members of a particular community.
"Let me make it clear the Modi government has no such intention. Its only goal is to finish off terrorism but we will also not look at the religion of the accused while taking action," Shah said.
Replying to the discussion, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the government is committed to protect the country from terrorism.
"This is a government run by chowkidar and will be at the forefront for the security of the country," he said adding terrorism has no religion or caste or region, "it's just terrorism".
He said that there are no issues of federal system with NIA and it works in close coordination with states and their agencies.
He added that NIA often writes to chief secretary and DGP of state before initiating an investigation.
He said that surgical and air strikes have shown that there are other means available with the government to deal with terrorism cases when it comes to Pakistan.
The minister said that out 272, in 51 cases the courts have already delivered their judgments and in 46 cases, people have been convicted and "there is a 90 per cent conviction rate".
He said that the people have given the mandate to the government to protect the country from terrorism.
"We want to strengthen NIA" and it does not have any link to any religion or political party, he said.
While 278 members supported its consideration, only six opposed it.
The bill was later passed by a voice vote.
Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed a spat between Home Minister Amit Shah and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi, with the Bharatiya Janata Party chief asserting that he is not frightening anyone but cannot help when someone has fear in their minds.
The verbal duel between the two leaders started during a discussion on the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, when opposition members including Owaisi started interrupting BJP's Satyapal Singh.
Singh alleged that the then Hyderabad Police commissioner was asked by a political leader of the state to change the course of investigation in a particular case else he could be transferred out.
He said he is aware of the development as at that time he was Mumbai police commissioner.
Objecting to his claim, Owaisi, a MP from Hyderabad, demanded that Singh should place on table of the House all records related to his claim.
On this, Shah got up from his seat and said treasury members did not disturb opposition members during their speeches so they should also do the same.
Pointing out at Owaisi, Shah said opposition members should have the patience to listen to others point of view.
Owaisi got agitated and asked Shah to not point a finger at him and said he cannot be frightened.
In response, Shah said he is not trying to frighten him and just saying that opposition members should have patience to listen to the counter view.
"When you have fear in your mind then what can I do," he hit back.