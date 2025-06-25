HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Centre to honour sacrifices of Emergency victims

Centre to honour sacrifices of Emergency victims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 25, 2025 21:10 IST

x

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday resolved to commemorate and honour the sacrifices of countless individuals who resisted the Emergency and observed a brief silence as a mark of tribute to them.

IMAGE: File image of a Cabinet meeting being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

At its meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to those whose constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights were taken away and who were then subjected to unimaginable horrors.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resolved to commemorate and honour the sacrifices of countless individuals who valiantly resisted the Emergency and its attempt at subversion of the spirit of Indian Constitution, a subversion which began in 1974 with a heavy-handed attempt at crushing the Navnirman Andolan and Sampoorna Kranti Abhiyan," said the resolution passed at the Cabinet.

 

"The Union Cabinet paid tributes to their exemplary courage and valiant resistance to the Emergency's excesses," Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the Cabinet briefing.

The resolution further said the year 2025 marks 50 years of the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' -- an unforgettable chapter in the history of India where the Constitution was subverted, the Republic and democratic spirit of India were attacked, federalism was undermined, and fundamental rights, human liberty and dignity were suspended.

"The Union Cabinet reaffirmed that the people of India continue to repose unflinching faith in the Indian Constitution and the resilience of the country's democratic ethos," Vaishnaw said.

"It is as important for the young as it is for the old to draw inspiration from those who resisted dictatorial tendencies and stood firm to defend our Constitution and its democratic fabric," the minister said while reading out the resolution.

"India, as the Mother of Democracy, stands as an example of preserving, protecting and safeguarding constitutional values. Let us, as a nation, renew our resolve to uphold our Constitution and its democratic and federal spirit," the resolution further said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Darkest hour: Key events that led to Indira's Emergency
Darkest hour: Key events that led to Indira's Emergency
How Indira govt tried to control media during Emergency
How Indira govt tried to control media during Emergency
Social unrest, SC order: What led to Emergency in 1975
Social unrest, SC order: What led to Emergency in 1975
Remembering the Emergency: When trains ran on time
Remembering the Emergency: When trains ran on time
Why did Indira govt amend Constitution several times during Emergency?
Why did Indira govt amend Constitution several times during Emergency?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Must-Try Cookie Recipes You'll Love

webstory image 2

The World's 10 Least Liveable Cities

webstory image 3

Cheesy Gnocchi: 45-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Sara and Aditya's airport look sparks buzz1:59

Sara and Aditya's airport look sparks buzz

Watch: Tears of joy as Shubhanshu Shukla's parents watch him create history2:57

Watch: Tears of joy as Shubhanshu Shukla's parents watch...

'Your chest, too, should swell with pride': Shubhanshu Shukla's message from space0:54

'Your chest, too, should swell with pride': Shubhanshu...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD