Centre Tightens Rules on Alcohol-Based Medicines

The move follows reports from several state drug-regulatory authorities indicating misuse and hoarding oral formulations with high ethyl-alcohol concentration, which people use as a substitute for liquor.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jahra Tasfia Reza/Pexels.com

To tighten regulatory control of over-the-counter (OTC) sales of drugs with a high amount of alcohol, the Centre has mandated 'prescription-only' sales for all oral formulations containing an ethyl-alcohol concentration of more than 12 per cent.

In a gazette notification, the Union ministry of health has announced that all oral formulations containing more than 12 per cent ethyl alcohol, packed and sold in packs or bottles of more than 30 millilitres (ml), will come under Schedule H1 of the Drugs Act, 1945.

Schedule H1 is a category that includes prescription drugs, which require monitoring such as mandatorily maintaining records of sales and prescription retention by pharmacies.

Key Points The Centre has shifted oral formulations containing over 12 per cent ethyl alcohol into Schedule H1, restricting over-the-counter sales.

Pharmacies must now sell these medicines only against valid prescriptions while maintaining mandatory sales and prescription records.

Products containing more than 12 per cent ethyl alcohol in packs exceeding 30 ml will be covered under the new rules.

The decision follows reports of misuse, hoarding and consumption of high-alcohol medicinal formulations as substitutes for liquor.

The amended rules take effect after six months, giving manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies time to strengthen compliance systems.

OTC Sales Curbed

Further, the ministry announced that such formulations would no longer be covered under Schedule K of the Act.

The Schedule exempts drugs from regulations for manufacturing and distribution and allows OTC sales.

Consequently, pharmacies will be required to have a valid retail licence to dispense these oral formulations.

The new rules will come into force after six months of publication in the gazette, that is, by January next year.

Six-Month Compliance Window

"The six-month window should be viewed as an opportunity to review compliance frameworks, distribution practices, and internal controls, rather than simply a transition period," said Rishi Agrawal, cofounder and CEO at regulatory compliance firm Teamlease Regtech.

Misuse As Liquor Substitute

The move follows reports from several state drug-regulatory authorities indicating misuse and hoarding oral formulations with high ethyl-alcohol concentration, which people use as a substitute for liquor.

Ethyl alcohol is used in several oral formulations to dissolve active ingredients and also as a preservative to maintain stability and microbial control.

The ministry stated that certain products, including tinctures of cardamom, ginger and other aromatic preparations, had been exempted from licensing requirements under Schedule K.

High Ethyl Alcohol Formulations

'Some of these formulations contain high concentrations of ethyl alcohol, in certain cases up to 80 to 90 per cent volume by volume (v/v), making them susceptible to misuse for intoxication,' it added.

A senior official at a state-licensing authority told Business Standard medicines such as oral tincture used to create digestive aids and syrups were earlier exempted from the standard licensing requirements for allopathic medicines.

However, he added that certain sections of manufacturers in rural areas and smaller cities were making use of this loophole and manufacturing tinctures with high alcohol content and a hint of ginger or cardamom.

Industry executives and officials in the know said that the move had been under discussion for a long time.

A draft notification for the move was released in October last year after recommendations from both the Drugs Consultative Committee and the Drug Technical Advisory Body of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization.

These discussions picked up speed after more than 20 children died in Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) due to the consumption of cough syrups such as Coldrif, which was found to have high industrial solvent contamination.

"As a result, the word 'syrups' was removed from Schedule K. The new amendment removes oral formulations with high alcohol content from open sales," the official quoted above said.

Agrawal added the balanced approach protected legitimate patient access while strengthening safeguards against diversion and misuse.

"The impact goes beyond licensing or labelling.

"It means greater accountability across the pharmaceutical supply chain, from manufacturers and distributors to pharmacies through tighter record-keeping, prescription-based dispensing and stronger traceability."

High points

All oral formulations with ethyl alcohol concentration over 12% volume by volume transferred from Schedule K to Schedule

H1 of Drugs Act, 1945

Sch H1: Includes critical prescription drugs that require strict monitoring

Sch K: Includes life saving remedies exempted from strict sales, licensing requirements

Move comes after states complained of misuse of such drugs for intoxication

New rules to come into force by January 2027 (6 months after gazette notification)

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff