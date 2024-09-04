Centre signs peace deal with 2 Tripura rebel groups

A peace agreement was signed between the central and Tripura governments and two insurgent groups of the state in New Delhi on Wednesday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to end violence and bring peace in the Northeastern state.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets representatives of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) as Chief Minister Manik Saha looks on during the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement in New Delhi. Photograph: @AmitShah/X

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials of the Minintry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state government were also present during the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement with the representatives of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

Addressing those present on the occasion, Home Minister Shah said the Modi government has given highest priority to peace and development in the Northeastern region.

"All peace agreements signed in the Northeast has been implemented by the government," he said.

The home minister said a Rs 2,500 crore development package announced by the central government has been implemented in the Northeast.

The Memorandum of Settlement has been signed among Government of India, Government of Tripura and the representatives of NLFT and ATTF.

The MHA has been working tirelessly to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed Northeast, free from extremism, violence and conflict, Shah said.

The home minister said under the leadership of PM Modi, the government has signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity in the Northeast region, of which, three relate to Tripura.

Around 10,000 people have given up arms and joined the mainstream due to these agreements, he said.