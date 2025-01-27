Centre rushes high-level team to Pune amid spurt in GBS cases

The Union health ministry has deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Pune to aid state authorities in instituting interventions and managing the spurt in suspected and confirmed cases of Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the city.

The central team sent to Maharashtra comprises seven experts from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare and National Institute for Virology (NIV), Pune.

Three experts from NIV, Pune were already supporting the local authorities.

The team will work closely with the state health departments and take stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions.

The central team has been tasked with monitoring the situation and coordinating with the state.

Maharashtra reported its first death linked to GBS in Solapur, while the number of cases of the immunological nerve disorder in Pune has crossed 100, health officials said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) and the Pune Municipal Corporation's health department continued surveillance in the affected Sinhgad Road area in Pune.

"A seven-member high-level team of experts has been deployed in Maharashtra to assist the state in the monitoring and management of the increasing cases of GBS," an official source said.

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs and loose motions.

Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, according to doctors.

While GBS is prevalent in both paediatric and young-age groups, it will not lead to an epidemic or pandemic, they said, adding that most patients recover fully with treatment.

The state health department has set up the RRT to investigate the sudden rise in this infection after 24 suspected cases were found initially.