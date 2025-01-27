HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Centre rushes high-level team to Pune amid spurt in GBS cases

Centre rushes high-level team to Pune amid spurt in GBS cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2025 21:59 IST

x

The Union health ministry has deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Pune to aid state authorities in instituting interventions and managing the spurt in suspected and confirmed cases of Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the city.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The central team sent to Maharashtra comprises seven experts from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare and National Institute for Virology (NIV), Pune.

Three experts from NIV, Pune were already supporting the local authorities.

The team will work closely with the state health departments and take stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions.

The central team has been tasked with monitoring the situation and coordinating with the state.

 

Maharashtra reported its first death linked to GBS in Solapur, while the number of cases of the immunological nerve disorder in Pune has crossed 100, health officials said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) and the Pune Municipal Corporation's health department continued surveillance in the affected Sinhgad Road area in Pune.

"A seven-member high-level team of experts has been deployed in Maharashtra to assist the state in the monitoring and management of the increasing cases of GBS," an official source said.

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs and loose motions.

Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, according to doctors.

While GBS is prevalent in both paediatric and young-age groups, it will not lead to an epidemic or pandemic, they said, adding that most patients recover fully with treatment.

The state health department has set up the RRT to investigate the sudden rise in this infection after 24 suspected cases were found initially.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

GBS Disease: 16 Patients On Ventilator
GBS Disease: 16 Patients On Ventilator
'HMPV Has Been Circulating For Decades'
'HMPV Has Been Circulating For Decades'
Pune sees spike in nerve disorder, logs 35 new cases
Pune sees spike in nerve disorder, logs 35 new cases
Mysterious disease: Central team in Rajouri; toll 17
Mysterious disease: Central team in Rajouri; toll 17
No reason to worry as HMPV not new: Nadda
No reason to worry as HMPV not new: Nadda

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Urgent: Indian Govt Warns Chrome Users Of Major Risk

webstory image 2

Top 10 Stunning Indian Wedding Venues

webstory image 3

5 Wickedly-Fudgy Chocolate Cake Recipes

VIDEOS

Why Did Colombian President take a U-Turn within hrs after Trump's tariff call3:52

Why Did Colombian President take a U-Turn within hrs...

Chh'garh's Chilkapalli village gets electricity for first time since independence2:56

Chh'garh's Chilkapalli village gets electricity for first...

Israeli forces kill 11 in Lebanon as thousands attempt to return home3:11

Israeli forces kill 11 in Lebanon as thousands attempt to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD