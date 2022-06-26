Centre grants Y-plus security to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

The Centre on Sunday extended Y-plus security cover of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, officials said.

IMAGE: Supporters of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde gathered outside his residence in Thane on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Those who were provided the security cover include Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve and 10 others.

Their families living in Maharashtra too will be secured as the security blanket entails house protection teams, they said.

Officials said the security has been sanctioned to the legislators following a recommendation made by central security agencies to the Ministry of Home Affairs, stating they and their families faced potential threats to their physical security owing to the current political scenario in Maharashtra.

About four to five CRPF commandos, in shifts, will be securing each MLA once they are in Maharashtra, they added.

A majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to minister Eknath Shinde and are currently camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.

The Maharashtra legislature secretariat had on Saturday issued 'summons' to 16 of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification.

The party's national executive has authorised Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs.