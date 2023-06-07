Centre gives nod to Delhi minister Atishi for UK visit

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Delhi high court that it has given clearance to Delhi Education Minister Atishi to travel to the United Kingdom for an official visit next week.

IMAGE: Delhi Education Minister Atishi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The counsel for the Centre said the proposal has been sent to the economic affairs department for further approvals, which would also be processed and the petitioner can apply for requisite visa permits.

While Atishi's lawyer said the clearance was given by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday morning, the counsel for the Centre said it was granted on Tuesday itself.

"It was given on Tuesday. Political clearance was granted. No need for any direction," the lawyer told Justice Chandra Dhari Singh.

The lawyer appearing for the petitioner said she is scheduled to travel to the UK from June 14 to 20.

In her petition, the Aam Aadmi Party leader informed that she has been invited in her official capacity by the Cambridge University to speak at a conference on 'India at 100: Towards Becoming a Global Leader' to be held on June 15.